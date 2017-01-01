Need a few good men? Look no further than the ASL to find helping hands

Story and photos by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Need a few good men to clear some brush? Wash your windows? Move furniture?

Look no further than the homeless shelter…or, to be precise, contact Don Sciortino of the nonprofit Net-Works, and he’ll round up some help for you from the residents of the ASL. (Donations are welcome, as he gifts workers $11 a hour through his visionary program, Helping Hands from the Homeless, though they do some work for free to build goodwill. It’s all about the kind of helping that goes both ways.)

As Don says, the project, which makes the most of the men’s basic skills and their desire to be productive, is a win-win for the community, which has embraced the idea, from north Laguna to the HIP district.

“People are getting back on their feet and working with the help of our community,” Don says. “They take pride in doing these jobs. Getting into a routine helps them get their lives in order, provides structure to their days.”

Home in Canyon Acres before Helping Hands

Home in Canyon Acres after Helping Hands cleared the brush and tidied up

I reported on the program back in July, and it is great to see how Helping Hands has grown – and the difference they’ve made in tidying up the Canyon Acres property where I first met several of the workers.

I recall one of the men telling me that if he didn’t have the job, he would have “spent the day sleeping under a tree on Main Beach. No one wants to hire me.”

Which goes a long way in explaining why this is such a great project for Laguna.

Realtor and artist Barbara Rathbun told me, “My experience with this group was great! I had three of the gentlemen come up and do some trimming for me, they were polite, got to work and got it done. I would recommend this wonderful opportunity in helping each other out.

“Each person is vetted and there is an oversight person. Please consider if you are moving, yard work, window washing and with just about any job that you might need,” she adds.

Working and gaining important skills

And now Don, working with Scott Tenney of Bluebird Canyon Farms, has taken collaboration a step further. Not only is a group of ASL residents helping to clear an invasive species, Cape Ivy, from Laguna’s hillsides, the men are also gaining important skills and education.

Helping Hands from the Homeless’ projects include clearing Cape Ivy, an invasive plant killing the chaparral on Bluebird Canyon Farms

“Three young men are currently engaged in a ecological restoration project of a section of the farm that has been overcome by an invasive plant that is killing the chaparral draping our hillside,” Tenney explains. “These individuals are being trained by our team and being exposed to fundamentals of land rehabilitation including native habitat restoration, soil building, and erosion control.

“The farm is a center of excellence for land rehabilitation and restoration and we manage a number of projects locally and throughout the state where these skills are utilized.”

The men are working five days a week, four hours a day.

“This is a large multi-acre restoration that will require several months to complete. Terrain is steep and difficult and the work is slow,” Tenney says.

The long-term challenge is good for the men

A long-term challenge is excellent news for the homeless guys, though not perhaps for the chaparral… because those individuals who stick with the program will have documented solid work experience along with evidence of reliability and persistence to offer potential employees.

“Pastor Don and I have discussed deepening the relationship between Growing Skills and Helping Hands so that we can offer training opportunities to a greater number of at risk individuals throughout the year,” Tenney adds.

LCAD’s Riley Ebel and Jillian Broughton volunteer with Don Sciortino to create bracelet designs for homeless people to make (and add their creative touches)

Oh, and Don Sciortino’s vision for homeless men and women goes further than simply encouraging basic skills – he’s looking to tap their creativity, too. Behind a humble door near Shirley’s Bagels, two LCAD students and other artist volunteers are making bead bracelets and necklaces that will serve as templates for potential artists among the homeless population.

Don was inspired by a similar program he encountered during a visit to Seattle.

“The idea is that every Wednesday between 1:30 and 3 p.m., we’ve started inviting ASL residents to join us for conversation and to unleash their creativity,” Don says. “Conversation is so important in a relaxed setting like this. It means they can share experiences and resources and they don’t feel so lonely.

“We hope to make “Laguna Beach Street Art’ with proceeds going to the homeless who made the accessories and into a fund to help more of them find their feet.”

Don’s hoping to sell the items through Laguna Exchange and any other store that wants to carry them.

“Living room” overflows with enthusiasm – and lots of beads

On the day I visited, canisters were literally overflowing with beads – some vacuuming became necessary – and the enthusiasm of volunteers Jillian Broughton and Riley Ebel, art students from LCAD.

“We thought it best that they have a pattern of beadwork to follow but then are able to add a touch of their own creativity until they grow in confidence,” said Jillian, a co-developer of this program, as she deftly threads sandalwood beads onto a string. “This is a safe place for people to bond in friendship, not feel so lonely.”

Indeed, this project is not just about linking up beads, it’s about linking up people, and resources.

Riley, a quiet young man, hopes to display his photography and possibly hold a workshop in the future in this peaceful “living room” environment that doubles as Don Sciortino’s office. Plans are to make tie-dye T-shirts and socks – “Laguna style” – once the project really gets going.

(Don’s wife Karen is the quiet cheerleader in the room.)

Helping hands at work

Tyler Russell of KX 93.5 and Frank’s Auto Collision have both hired Helping Hands from the Homeless to wash windows. (No word about their interest in beads at this time.)

Tyler says, “I’ve used Helping Hands to have a gentleman wash our windows at the station and another gentleman drive my 30ft Escape Bus. Both have been extremely professional, kind, and responsive. It’s meaningful to make a difference in their lives.”

With 600 hours of work already under the belt of these eager but homeless workers, remember that whether you’re looking for yardwork or beadwork, there are people out there just waiting to hear from you, wanting your trust. And the rewards aren’t just clean windows, cleared brush, and wearing creative bracelets – you’ll gain a great sense of satisfaction from making a difference in someone’s life.

How to get Helping Hands from the Homeless

Contact the Chamber of Commerce or the website fromthehomeless.org to fill out a job request form.

“We are ready to grow, to add more homeless to our workforce, but we need projects and donations of money to help us ‘gift’ each homeless person $11 an hour (this is our way of giving people a “cost-free” opportunity to try our program out) until they are officially hired,” Don adds. “I really think, if we do this right, it’s a reproducible model for other communities to follow.”

Of that, I have no doubt. This is a terrific way to solve at least part of the homeless problem that so plagues our society.