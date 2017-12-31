Attorneys for E.W. Merritt Farms and Kimbark LLC say the Andersen Hotels Inc lawsuit “has no legal or factual basis”

Last week, the Andersen family announced that they planned to close Hotel Laguna on Dec 15, two weeks before their decades-old lease with landowner E.W. Merritt Farms ended. Andersen Hotels Inc. has filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming the long-term lease granted real estate developer Joe Hanauer, James Ray and filmmaker Greg MacGillivray was tantamount to a sale and abrogated the corporation’s right of first refusal to buy the property under terms of the Andersen’s current lease.

The suit also asks the court to bar the use of the Hotel Laguna name.

Yesterday, on Thursday Nov 9, attorneys Songstad Randall Coffee & Humphrey LLP, representing defendants Kimbark Group LLC, Joe Hanauer, Greg MacGillivray and James “Walkie” Ray, sent out a statement noting that the attorneys were in receipt of the complaint filed by Andersen Hotels against their clients as well as property owner, E.W. Merritt Farms.

“Simply put, the lawsuit has no legal or factual basis,” the statement from the attorneys says. “Our clients intend to vigorously defend the lawsuit and expect to prevail. To that end, we have filed a motion on behalf of our clients to dismiss all claims alleged against them in the lawsuit…Beyond the arguments set forth in our motion, the facts are that there is no sale of the hotel and there has been no use of what Anderson [sic] Hotels claims is its trademark.”

Stu News reporter Barbara Diamond reports that E. W. Merritt Farms in Porterville, which acquired the hotel in 1973, is a major landowner in Laguna. Holdings include all the ocean-side properties from Laguna Ave to Legion Street and past, skipping over the Wyland Gallery next door to the hotel, Brown’s Park and the condominiums across from the Legion Street Tee.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Hotel Laguna is iconic in Laguna

Merritt also owns two parcels south of the condominiums, Goodyear Tires on Broadway to the Penguin Café and Frank’s Motorcars on opposite sides of the 900 block of South Coast Highway.

Merritt Farms also issued this statement through their attorneys:

“E.W. Merritt Farms is the longtime owner of the Hotel Laguna. You may have seen recent coverage in the Orange County media regarding a lawsuit filed by the tenant of Hotel Laguna, Andersen Hotels, Inc. We wish to correct and clarify some of the information presented in the media, and statements made in the lawsuit that are not accurate.

“It has been reported that the Hotel Laguna has been sold. This is not true. The Hotel Laguna is owned by E.W. Merritt Farms, and E.W. Merritt Farms has no intention of selling the hotel. The lease of Andersen Hotels, Inc., will expire on its own terms on December 31, 2017. E.W. Merritt Farms is in discussions with a potential new operator of the Hotel Laguna.

“It is the hope of E.W. Merritt Farms that a new operator will be in place on January 1, 2018, to avoid any interruption in hotel services. We are making every effort to ensure continued operation to avoid disruption in the local community.”

Andersen had reportedly notified the state Employment Development Department that the hotel’s entire staff would be terminated, as of Dec 15. Department services include helping jobseekers find work.

The hotel closure also affects the street level businesses in the hotel, including the International Hair Salon.

Hotelier and wine connoisseur Claes Andersen bought the rights to operate the iconic Mission Revival Style hotel in 1985. He was an important figure in the 1986 formation of the Laguna Beach Hospitality Association, which is now Visit Laguna Beach.