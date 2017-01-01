Ding ding ding: Trolleys take center stage in parking management plan

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Ding, ding, ding go the trolleys, and the sound is music to the ears of city officials.

The goal of civic leaders is to get more folks on the trolleys and more cars parked on the periphery of the city. Strategies to achieve that goal were approved by the City Council on Tuesday.

Five staff recommendations were approved by the council.

Coastal trolley routes were reviewed and changes were approved to improve service and rider satisfaction. Stops along South Coast Highway will be added to the experimental Limited Stop Coastal Route, henceforth to be called Long Route or Route 7, which begins at the Bus Depot on Broadway and terminates at the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point. The so-called Short Route or Route 6 starts in North Laguna and makes it turn-around at Mission Hospital.

Changes will take effect in December.

There was some talk about eliminating The Ranch from the stops on both routes, due to less than stellar ridership numbers and complaints about the time it takes to pick up and drop off riders at the resort.

“There is a question if there is enough use to continue service to the Ranch,” said City Manager John Pietig said.

The council also approved a request for proposals for contracting drivers and directed staff to bring a recommendation.

“We had a challenge with staffing,” said Paula Foust, deputy director of Public Works. “School bus drivers are going back to their regular jobs earlier. That is why we have recommended a request for proposals for contract drivers.”

A report on smart parking systems that assist drivers in locating parking spaces was also recommended and approved. Councilman Steven Dicterow requested that dynamic parking be included in the report. Dynamic parking bases rates on demand in real time. Sensors measure the utilization of spaces.

The technology is pricey: installation is estimated at $1,075,800 with a yearly maintenance cost of $90,000.

Dicterow also suggested researching the possibility of starting summer programs earlier in the year.

The city will move forward on securing leases on private lots and staff will work with the Orange County Transportation Authority to acquire off street parking in the depot for trolleys waiting for customers.

An improved version of Visit Laguna Beach’s Trolley Tracker was rolled out in August, but there are still some bugs. Staff is working on further improvements and marketing of the app.

The Summer Breeze continues to be a bright spot in the city’s transportation system. Ridership almost doubled in 2017 over 2016.