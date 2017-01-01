Spectacular evening of fun and generosity at Friendship Shelter’s Annual Gala on Oct 28

By all accounts, Friendship Shelter’s Annual Gala, themed “Back in Our Backyard,” which was held on Sat, Oct 28, at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point, was a rousing success. More than 350 people attended the event, which raised over $640,000 to support the organization’s efforts to end homelessness in south Orange County, one person at a time.

Gala co-chairwomen Meg Pearson and Teddie Ray, along with a committee of generous philanthropists, hosted the high-spirited evening that included live and silent auctions, an elegant sit-down dinner, and live music.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Gala co-chairwomen Meg Pearson (l) and Teddie Ray

Friendship Shelter honored two members of the community who have made a lasting impact on the organization, recognizing their ongoing commitment to helping further its mission. This year The Caritas Corporation was honored for its collaboration with Friendship Shelter in affordable housing, and Analisa Andrus was honored for 10 years of inspiring work on Friendship Shelter’s staff. Executive Director Dawn Price updated supporters during the cocktail hour, and announced that 85 men and women are housed through Friendship Shelter’s Permanent Supportive Housing program.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Executive Director Dawn Price updates guests during cocktail hour

These formerly homeless people are off the streets and out of shelters, and living in apartment units throughout south OC, while continuing to work with Friendship Shelter staff. Dawn attributed the organization’s success to its teams of staff, volunteers, and supporters, without whom this work would not be possible. “This was a spectacular evening full of fun and generosity,” she said. “I’m so thankful to everyone who attended and helped raise critical funds to support our efforts to end homelessness in our community.”

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Supporters danced the night away

Friendship Shelter is the only residential homeless shelter in south OC, operates the City of Laguna Beach’s emergency shelter at its Alternative Sleeping Location, and provides permanent supportive housing for people whose physical or mental health challenges require ongoing services in order for them to remain housed. Since its inception, more than 10,000 people have participated in a Friendship Shelter program, and each night over 160 homeless people sleep safe, warm, and cared for.

To learn more about Friendship Shelter, visit http://www.friendshipshelter.org/