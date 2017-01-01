Tangible Investments celebrates spirit of giving with

sale to benefit disabled veterans on Dec 3, 4, 5

During this holiday season, Tangible Investments, Inc., a Laguna Beach gallery, will host a three-day celebration of Art Deco & Art Nouveau fine art, furnishings, and jewelry to raise money for disabled American Veterans.

The gallery, which specializes in rare coins, fine art, antiques, and estate jewelry celebration of unique and rare fine art, furniture, and estate jewelry from the Art Deco and Art Nouveau era, will donate a percentage of the sales proceeds to benefit disabled American Veterans.

Everyone is welcome to attend this open house style event, which will be held from 4 – 8 p.m., Sun, Mon, and Tues, Dec 3-5. However, attendees are asked to register, as the gallery is having the popular Ristorante Rumari provide appetizers and beverages.

Erte Art Deco

The event includes a major collection of Erte framed originals and signed embossed serigraphs as well as some of Erte’s work in bronze and works by Icart and Lalique. Showcased in the main gallery will be Art Deco and Art Nouveau pieces by Tiffany and luxury watches.

“Helping the men and women who have served in our military is appropriate for this event because the Art Deco era was bookended by two world conflicts,” says gallery owner and rare coin expert Silvano DiGenova.

It was in 1920 that Robert Marx founded the Disabled American Veterans organization, though they would not receive their Federal charter until 1932. Today, DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than one million veterans in positive life-changing ways each year.

Disabled American Veterans organization in Texas

“It’s another way for our firm to be a part of our community, and taking care of our veterans is an important part of that community,” says Silvano. In addition to helping veterans, Silvano is passionate about collecting art in all its forms. His particular interest in Art Deco and Art Nouveau has resulted in a great opportunity for enthusiasts to add to their personal collections while helping men and women who have sacrificed so much to protect our liberties.

Attendees should register online at http://www.tii1.com/artdeco or call (949) 715-5333. Tangible Investments is located at 1910 S Coast Hwy.