Where are they now? Running marathons in New York City…

LBHS graduate McKenna Nokes, who is a 1L at Cardoza Law School, ran in the NYC Marathon last Sunday, finishing with a nine-minute mile pace.

Afterward, she met up at The Spaniard in the West Village to celebrate. McKenna’s treasured Laguna friends from LBHS Class of 2010 joined the gathering. They have known each other since Kindergarten. All of them live in NYC, are doing well, and keep in close touch.

(L to R): Mike Rubel, Robert Chew, Austin Giangeruso, Robbie Quellmalz, and McKenna Nokes