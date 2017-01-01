Rub-a-dub-dub, Is that a pup in a tub? Is Laguna going to the dogs?

Only in the best sense of the word is Laguna going to the dogs, it would seem, with several stores in town catering to canine tastes, many restaurants happy to host hounds, and the best Dog Park in Orange County – and now there is Dog Tub, the first self-serve dog wash and pet supply store combination in Laguna Beach.

“Self-serve” may be a little misleading – after all, no self-respecting dog would expect to have to loofah itself – that’s what humans are for, that’s why thumbs evolved, right, to hold the soap, stroke fur, and open cans of dog food?

Anyway, Laguna Beach residents and visitors can now officially welcome the city’s first ever all-in-one self-service dog wash and premium retail facility this Saturday morning, Nov 11, at its official grand opening at 812 S. Coast Highway.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dog Tub offers a friendly way to wash your dog

Located just outside the heart of downtown, north of Thalia Street, the store features stainless steel tubs for dogs of all sizes and a carefully curated mix of wholesome pet food and accessory choices.

A unique dog-centric destination, the store’s press release notes, Dog Tub’s flexible self-service bath option will give customers access to an array of shampoo, conditioner and specialty treatment options. By offering such a range, visitors have the ability to create a bath that fits their dog’s exact needs, (or at least, those intuited by their owners).

Keeping in line with owner Angela LaVelle’s commitment to raising the standards of pet wellness, Dog Tub also provides a wide selection of food, treat and accessory items.

“I’ve always felt so strongly about the value in understanding where my dog’s food and products come from, which is what led me to formally dedicate the last decade of my life to pet health and nutrition,” said Angela. “Being a local of Laguna Beach and meeting dog owners in the city, I realized there were so many who have the same curiosity and questions that I did.

“That’s when I realized Dog Tub could be the answer people were looking for, a place where they could bring their pet and know everything in the store was carefully selected for the wholesome and exceptional standards their pets deserve.”

To celebrate the grand opening, all baths will be complimentary, samples will be given out and several giveaways will be raffled throughout the day to showcase the high-caliber products and service available at Dog Tub.

Dog Tub will be open seven days a week and welcomes everyone to come by and see what the store has to offer the dogs in their lives.