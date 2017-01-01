Rents to increase for City facilities

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Rents will be increased on city facilities, but not as much for community non-profits, local residents and Laguna Beach commercial organizations as for outsiders.

The City Council voted on Tuesday to raise the rents for rooms at the Community and Susi Q Senior Center and for the Council Chambers. The council shaved $5 an hour off the staff recommendation for local residents and organizations, tacking it onto the new rate for non-residents. The change was suggested by Mayor Toni Iseman.

“There is a real struggle in town for meeting places,” said Iseman.

The increasing number of official city meetings and public outreach workshops in the Council Chambers has made it difficult for groups such as the Laguna Beach Historical Society to schedule programs. Such groups are being encouraged to move their meetings to Community Senior Center.

Non-profits will be charged the least across the board to rent the facilities.

Local non-profits will be charged $55 an hour to rent the Council Chambers and the Multipurpose Room at the Center, and $35 an hour for the Art Studio, Community Room, Game Room and Laguna Room.

Out-of-town non-profits will be charged $75 an hour for the chambers and the multipurpose room and $55 an hour for the other rooms at the Center.

Residents will be charged $55 an hour for rooms at the Center other than the Multipurpose Room, which will cost $80 an hour and $75 an hour for the Chambers.

The Chambers rental will include a fee for a city staff person to assist with set-up, and securing the chambers when the event is over.

Fees will vary for different organizations and uses

Local commercial organizations will be charged $80 an hour to rent the rooms at the Center, $95 an hour for the Multipurpose Room and the Chambers.

Rentals at the center are not permitted for non-city, fee-based classes or programs, parties, meals, receptions, fundraising or sales. Alcohol is prohibited.

In addition to rent, fees per use will be charged. Fees include a refundable deposit of $200, $50 to use the catering kitchen and $15 an hour for additional staff for crowds of more than 50, according to Assistant City Manager Christa Johnson.

There will also be a $50 an hour fee for video recording in the Chambers, and in the Multipurpose Room when improvements are completed.

Staff will assist with set-ups, and secure the Chambers when the meeting ends. They will also deal with audio/visual equipment.

Candidate forums that allow all candidates or sides of an issue to be heard on an equal basis and within the same format will be allowed to broadcast live. Declared candidates for a local public office or people advocating any cause, viewpoint, or policy, proposed or otherwise will not be eligible to use the city’s broadcasting channel.

Fees will not be waived.

Staff justified the raise in rents based on the increase in city expenses since the last increase seven years ago. In the future, rates will automatically be adjusted.

A graph of current rents and increases is available www.lagunabeachcity.net. Click on City Council Agenda for Nov. 7 and go to Item 8.