Lexi McKeown, volleyball player extraordinaire: A special tribute to one of Stu’s favorite families

Mom Kathy McKeown wrote a very personal note to Stu News, wishing that Stu were still around to witness her daughter Lexi’s success. “Wish Stu were here to get to see her get to this point after you two [Stu and Shaena] so graciously supported her throughout her journey,” Kathy wrote.

So, with Stu in mind, we thought we’d publish Lexi’s story in full, as written by her proud mom.

“Shoot for the moon, if you miss you’ll land within the stars”…and there’s not a game or practice where this player does not aim high, giving a 100 percent effort of herself and to her teammates.

Fondly referred to as McCutie, the Empire Spikes Back, the Lexinator and McKillin, Lexi McKeown is a four-year LBHS Varsity veteran starting player and is saying goodbye this season to her six years spent on the indoor court playing in the gold division for T Street, Momentous and Laguna Beach Volleyball clubs.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Bree Mitchell/Blue Sky

Lexi and proud mom Kathy

Next fall Lexi is headed to Florida State University on an academic/athletic scholarship where she will have her toes in the sand playing beach volleyball for the Division 1 number 4 nationally ranked Seminoles. Show us your tomahawk Lex!

One of the top 2018 beach players in the nation, Lexi finished fifth in the BVCA, third in the USA Spring Open, second in the AAU Spring Classic, played first seed for the championship winning Los Angeles ICG Club in the AAU Power Elite league, fifth out of 56 U18 players in the annual Hermosa Beach Queen of the Beach Invitational tournament, first in the Junior Beach Volleyball League Series tournament #1, first in the U18 College Showcase gold division and second in the East Coast National Junior Championships.

This past season, Lexi, a AAA ranked women’s player, stepped into the women’s AVP and NVL pro leagues where she finished thirteenth in the Manhattan Beach Open and third in the National Volleyball League Women’s Pro Open.

When she’s not playing volleyball she’s either watching Netflix or studying..which has obviously been quite a bit over the last four years…she currently has a 4.5 GPA and plans on majoring in Biological Sciences with aspirations to go into the field of medicine, or star on Grey’s Anatomy.

Two time Varsity captain, second team all-league as a sophomore, Orange Coast league academic scholar athlete each year, last year’s MVP of the league and of the Varsity team, 2016 Max Preps Laguna Beach Player of the Year, and the Orange County Register Varsity Athlete of the Week in October, Lexi is a second-generation volleyball scholarship athlete; her mom, Kathy, also an LBHS grad, was awarded a full ride volleyball scholarship to the University of Notre Dame.

Lex, your family is so very proud of you and we admire the genuine passion, perseverance and integrity you represent. You already sit among the stars, sweet girl, and we look forward to watching you shine brighter and brighter!