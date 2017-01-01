Print | Email

Laguna Beach Police Department receives grant for

Special Traffic Enforcement And Crash Prevention

Laguna Beach Police Department has been awarded a $105,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) for a year-long program of special enforcements and public awareness efforts to prevent traffic related deaths and injuries. LBPD will use the funding as part of the city’s ongoing commitment to keep our roadways through both education and enforcement. 

The number of persons killed on roadways has climbed nearly 17 percent across the state. Particularly alarming is the rise in pedestrian and bicycle fatalities that now comprise nearly 25 percent of all traffic deaths, along with the growing dangers of distracting technologies and the emergence of drug-impaired driving. This grant funding will provide opportunities to combat these and other devastating problems such as speeding and crashes at intersections.

“Unsafe behaviors account for 94 percent of traffic crashes,” said OTS Director Rhonda Craft.  “This grant emphasizes the two most effective ways to change behaviors – education and enforcement. Laguna Beach Police Department, with assistance from the Office of Traffic Safety, will use these tools to help keep Laguna Beach streets safe.”

Activities that the grant will fund include: educational presentations, DUI checkpoints, DUI saturation patrols, bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement, motorcycle safety enforcement, distracted driving enforcement, seatbelt and child safety seat enforcement, speed, red light, and stop sign enforcement. 

Funding for this program is from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

