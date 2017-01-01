City Manager’s Updates

Children’s Holiday Palette Exhibition - The Arts Commission is currently accepting designs for the annual competition. Children ages 5 to 17 years old may submit an original design celebrating the holiday season. Up to 12 designs will be selected for display at City Hall throughout December. Designs must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov 17. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Call Mike McGregor, Arts Program Coordinator at (949) 497-0722 x5 for information.

Emergency Storm Drain Repair on Coast Hwy near Aliso Beach Park on 11/15 - Emergency storm drain repairs will take place next Wednesday on the slope next to Coast Highway across from Aliso Beach Park. The City’s contractor will be replacing a large piece of storm drain pipe that was damaged in an auto accident. The work will require the closure of the northbound #2 lane of Coast Highway between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. For additional information, contact Maintenance Supervisor, Wayne Chintala at (949) 464-6644.

Planning Commission review of “Draft” Accessory Dwelling Unit Ordinance Update - The Laguna Beach Planning Commission will continue their review and discussion of potential revisions to the City’s Accessory Dwelling Unit Ordinance, which is Chapter 25.17 of the Laguna Beach Municipal Code. The Planning Commission meeting will be held on Wed, Nov 15, at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers (located at 505 Forest Avenue). Staff will provide a presentation to the Planning Commission regarding discussion points and proposed changes.

The Planning Commission will consider a draft revised ordinance for recommendation to the City Council at a future noticed meeting. To view a copy of the staff report for this item, please refer to the City’s website: www.lagunabeachcity.net.

Free Lecture Event on Wildland Chaparral and Coastal Sage Scrub - The City invites the public to attend a free lecture series event at 6 p.m. on November 16, at the Laguna Beach Community Center, 380 Third Street. The event, entitled “Appreciating Our Coastal Sage Scrub,” will feature biologist Richard Halsey of the California Chaparral Institute, who will discuss the beauty and benefits of chaparral and living in a fire-prone environment.

The event is the first in the City’s quarterly Environmental Lecture Series. For more information on this event or future lecture topics, please contact Environmental Specialist Michael Phillips at (949) 497-0390.

Restoration of Public Art - The Arts Commission continues its ongoing maintenance of its public art collection. Currently maintenance work is being undertaken on the “Waves” created by artist Larry Gill at the entrance of Forest Avenue. In addition, restoration work will be undertaken on the hanging gate at the intersection of Forest and Park. These projects are funded by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

Juried Fine Art Exhibition – Winners Announced - Mayor Toni Iseman and Arts Commission Chair Michael Ervin recently announced the winners of the exhibition: 1st Place Michael Ward; 2nd Place James Loving; 3rd Place Noriho Uriu. Each was awarded $1,000, $500 and $250 respectively. Honorable mention was awarded to Patsee Ober and Andrew Cortez.

Fire Department Announcement - The Laguna Beach Fire Department is pleased to announce the recent graduation of Firefighter James Lin with Paramedic Class 78 from Saddleback College. James will be assigned to Paramedic Engine 4 (South Laguna) starting in January 2018.

Coast Royal Utility Undergrounding Improvements - Installation of underground conduits and facilities including pull boxes, concrete pads, and retaining walls by the City’s Contractor, Hot Line Construction, is now complete within the Coast Royal neighborhood along Monterey Street, Brooks Street, Pedro Street, Holly Street, Ceanothus Drive, Alta Loma Drive, and Ocean View Street. SDG&E will begin mobilizing their crews to install underground cables and equipment beginning on Nov 16. Due to the upcoming holidays, SDG&E will not work the week of Nov 20 and will begin work again on Nov 27.

Cress Street Sidewalk Extension Complete - Construction work to extend the sidewalk on Cress Street from Bluebird Park to Temple Terrace has been completed and the area is now open to the public. The additional sidewalk will greatly enhance pedestrian traffic circulation and connectivity that is generated from nearby park and school bus drop-offs.

Veterans Day Transit Services - Laguna Beach Transit services will operate on its regular service schedule for the Veterans Day Holiday.

Cookie Contest - Residents are invited to attend the tasting and judging ceremony for the Community Services Department’s first annual Holiday Cookie Contest. Three finalists have been selected to bake a sample batch for a taste-test on Nov 13 at 3:30 p.m. at the Community and Susi Q Center. Cookies, milk, and refreshments will be available to all who attend.

The winner’s story and recipe will be published in the Winter 2018 Community Services brochure, to be mailed citywide. For more information, contact Adam Gufarotti, Senior Recreation Supervisor, at (949) 497-0304.