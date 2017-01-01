Dianne’s Creature Feature

A doggone good day for dogs, donations, and Doggie Bonez Rescue at My Best Friend Brunch

Story and photos by DIANNE RUSSELL

What happens when a hundred people and almost as many dogs (maybe it only appeared that way) invade Tivoli Too! for My Best Friend Brunch to benefit our Laguna Beach Dog Park? A banner day for everyone concerned. The humans reveled in the music of the wonderful duo Solstice, sipped Mimosas, feasted on a yummy brunch, and won awesome raffle prizes (not me).

Click on photo for larger image

Dogs meet and greet at My Best Friend Brunch

And the dogs enjoyed, well, what dogs enjoy, sniffing, tail-wagging, and most of all, barking. Lots of barking. Some greeted their canine friends from the park, puzzled, it seemed, to find them at Tivoli Too! A few peered from under tablecloths, watching the newcomers stroll by. Charley, my mini Australian Shepherd, was giddy with excitement when he spotted Elliott, a puppyhood buddy, and his owner Mary, who he hadn’t seen for a while.

Bringing owners and dogs together for this event was masterfully choreographed by Friends of Laguna Beach Dog Park (FLBDP), a CA non-profit corporation that is dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of the Laguna Beach Dog Park, which is owned, operated and maintained by the City of Laguna Beach.

Click on photo for larger image

Mike and LYXI enjoy the sun

FLBDP was formed in June 2005 when a group of loyal dog park patrons became concerned about the City’s consideration of taking the northern portion of the dog park for use as a skate park. They saw that dog park lovers needed a common voice to air concerns before the City Council and keep the dog park intact. Their efforts were rewarded in Feb 2006 when the City Council removed the dog park from consideration as a skate park location. The experience of nearly losing a portion of the park taught FLBDP that the dog park needs advocates. And judging by the brunch crowd, it was apparent that they have many.

Click on the photo for larger image

Barbara with Dalby and Townes

As much fun as we all had, the real beneficiaries of the day were the dog park and Doggie Bonez, Inc., a non-profit volunteer dog rescue organization. All proceeds from the yearly brunch go directly to the dog park, and this year, they had the biggest donation in their history.

Cindy Waldman, president of FLBDP, announced that, “An anonymous person has donated $1,000 and will match it, if someone else donates another $1,000.” And a few minutes later, Cindy confirmed that a second donation had been matched for a total of $3,000. “It’s the most we’ve had donated at one time,” Cindy said.

Click on photo for larger image

(l-r) Samantha Zone holding Cooper, Jacqueline Rivera with Teddy, Jackie Cavallini and Scrappy

And the day was an excellent one as well for Doggie Bonez, an organization that rescues dogs from high kill shelters, backyard breeders, hoarding situations, neglect, and more. The dogs then have a vet exam, medical attention if needed, and are spayed or neutered.

Currently, Doggie Bonez has 20 dogs available for adoption and brought a few of them in hopes of finding owners. And now for the success story! Teddy and Cooper were adopted and went home with their new families.

The FLBDP website stated that well-mannered dogs were welcome at the brunch, and they certainly proved to be on their best behavior. But, after almost three hours of meet and greet, fun, and festivities, everyone, both humans and animals, seemed talked and barked out and ready to go home for a nap.

Thank you, FLBDP, for a great day. We dog owners appreciate all you do for The Laguna Beach Dog Park, “paws” down, the best dog park on the planet.

Before you get a dog, you can’t quite imagine what living with one might be like, afterward, you can’t imagine living any other way…Caroline Knapp