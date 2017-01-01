Print | Email

Grief at the Holidays support group hosted by Laguna Presbyterian Church on Nov 14

Laguna Presbyterian Church offers a “Grief at the Holidays” support group on Tues, Nov 14 from 4 - 5:30 p.m.

The holidays can be particularly difficult for those who are grieving. Anyone who needs help in dealing with grief at this time of year is invited to join this special holiday support group with Rev. Jon Moore and Deborah Sakach. 

Attendees can share concerns, make plans, and gain tips for getting through the holidays while in the grieving process. 

There is no cost to attend and no registration is required. For further questions, contact the Church Office, 949-494-7555.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave.

