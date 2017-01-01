CHHAHARI looks ahead to tenth anniversary in 2018

In 2018 the nonprofit Chhahari will celebrate its tenth anniversary, supporting 22 children, who are “doing beautifully” at their Kathmandu home.

Chhahari is asking supporters to save Sunday, May 20 on their calendars. “Rather than holding our annual fundraiser in the fall as we have in past years, our celebration has been moved to May to accommodate some special guests,” Christine Casey, member of the Board of Directors, said. “We will welcome Chhahari Nepal board members Ranju and Toya Niraula and Uma Parajuli, Chhahari’s resident house mother (who lives at the hostel with her husband Kumar and their two sons).

“They will visit the United States as the guests of our U.S. board members from May 3 to June 11. These three wonderful people will be our guests of honor at the May 20 event – we are excited for you to meet them.”

The children of Kathmandu

During their six-week stay, the group will see the sights of Southern California, be entertained by friends and board members, and tour Soka University of America in Aliso Viejo.

“We have high hopes that some of our Chhahari children might attend SUA if they can leap all the hurdles (and costs) associated with applying to an American university,” the nonprofit says. “If you have a special activity you would like to propose for our Nepali guests during their visit, please get in touch with Chris at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

“In the meantime, keep up with us on Facebook and our website – where you can make your year-end donation – because...Every child has potential. Every child deserves a chance. “