Children’s Holiday Palette Exhibition designs should be submitted by Friday Nov 17

Also, the Arts Commission is currently accepting designs for the annual Children’s Holiday Palette Exhibition. Children ages 5 to 17 years old may submit an original design celebrating the holiday season. Up to 12 designs will be selected for display at City Hall throughout December.

Designs must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Fri, Nov 17.

Santa Shark image wins Arts Commission’s 51st Palette Competition

The Arts Commission selected a design by artist Kelly Hartigan Goldstein for this year’s Palette competition. The new palette will be installed outside City Hall.

The palettes can be seen throughout the City, extending to South Laguna.

Photo courtesy LB Arts Commission

Kelly Hartigan Goldstein’s winning design

The Palette competition and events are funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Call Mike McGregor, Arts Program Coordinator at (949) 497-0722 extension 5 for information.