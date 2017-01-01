Print | Email

Firefighters, honor guards and police step in at the last minute to conduct Veterans Day ceremony

At the last minute, Legion Post officers were unable to organize the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Monument Point this Saturday, but Laguna’s finest stepped in to save the day.

Photo by Donna Gee

Sande St. John helped organize the Veterans Day ceremony

“Firefighters once again saved the day, and of course the Laguna Beach Police Department was right by their side. Amazing save, you guys,” says Sande St. John, who helped organize the last-minute ceremony.

“In less than 20 hours you put together a wonderful presentation to honor and thank the veterans who served and are serving. And the breathtaking Honor Guards too! I am so grateful. It was the best Veterans Day, beautiful.”

Photo by Donna Gee

“Amazing save” by firefighters, honor guards and police officers

Adds Sandi Werthe, longtime Patriots Day parade volunteer, “Our LB firefighters and police officers rose to the challenge in one day and put together a stirring ceremony.”

Camaraderie among Laguna’s finest: Just one of many reasons why living in Laguna Beach makes us all so very proud.

