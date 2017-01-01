Laguna Canyon Foundation’s Hallie Jones reports on the State of the Trails

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Those fortunate enough to hear Hallie Jones, executive director of the Laguna Canyon Foundation (LCF), speak about the protection of our wilderness parks, will have no doubt that the 70 miles of trails are in capable and caring hands. LCF stewards the South Coast Wilderness, which comprises 22,000 acres of parks, including Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Parks, Crystal Cove State Park and the City of Irvine Open Space South.

I was one of a group of 50 or so wilderness lovers who gathered at the Emerald Bay Community Center last Thursday to listen to Hallie talk about the past, present, and future of our parks’ trails.

The good news, Hallie told us, is that the state of our trails is good and getting better all the time. And we’re talking about an area that annually is visited by 500,000 walkers, hikers, runners, equestrians, and cyclists.

And Hallie knows of what she speaks. Born and raised in Laguna Canyon, she rode her horse on the trails when she was growing up. But that was before 1989, when there was a proposal to develop 2,000 acres of Irvine Company land (that is now Nix Center and Barbara’s Lake) with 2,500 luxury homes, a golf course, and a shopping center. That plan triggered “The Walk,” when approximately 10,000 people marched up Laguna Canyon Road in protest, ending at the public art installation “The Tell” across from the proposed massive housing development.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

LCF Staff, l-r, Paula Olson, outreach manager, Hallie Jones, Sydney Jones, development coordinator

And this is where the LCF comes in.

In response, Laguna Beach voters passed a twenty-million-dollar bond measure to purchase the land, and the LCF was formed to help with the preservation of Laguna Canyon. Hallie says, “LCF was just to be temporary, to help with negotiating and escrow of purchasing the land” (The land was purchased from the Irvine Company by the City and OC.)

Yet the quest to secure more acreage isn’t over. In May 2015, LCF closed on a 150-acre parcel of shrub-covered hills in Aliso Canyon, but there are still 350 privately held acres they are trying to acquire.

However, somewhere along the line, LCF shifted their focus to the protection and stewardship of the wilderness areas. They also work closely with the Laguna Conservancy (wildlife protection) with an emphasis on connecting people to the land through public programs, volunteering opportunities, and educational programs.

One of their public education programs included bringing in a total of 5,000 students from low-income areas (at no charge) to introduce them to the outdoors. The volunteer opportunities cover habitat restoration and trail work. Additionally, over 30 programs a month are offered, such as bird watching and geological hikes. Further, to preserve the trails, they teach hikers to avoid cutting switchbacks; mountain bikers are taught to stay on the trails and avoid skidding their tires.

Now to get back to the trails and their state. Hallie explains, “The restoration of trails is complicated and involves elements of designing, building and realignment. One trail can be a project involving a few thousand dollars, another could be quite costly. It all depends on what the trail requires.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Wilderness trails

LCF has $100,000 a year to run the trail program, and in an attempt to keep the services professional and cutting edge. Mike Hall and Alan Kaufmann, who both work on restoration, consult with others in wilderness parks involved in trail work. I suspect they both should be called trail wizards.

TrailMix (a specific group within LCF), is composed of like-minded, passionate trail users who preserve, enhance and restore trails for diverse users through collaboration, education and by actually doing the back-breaking trail work. Through volunteer habitat restoration and trail work during the past two years, critical trails have been restored, including Laguna Ridge Trail and Lizard Trail (which took eight years to be added as a legal trail). They are now working on Stagecoach South.

A question from a member of the crowd, “Who named all the grails and when?”

The answer brings the audience to laughter. Mike says, “They are just kind of randomly named, for different reasons. Kind of a knee-jerk reaction.”

Another attendee asks if there is funding for new trails, or if new trails will be added, and Hallie answers, “Not out of the question, but complicated. Other trails were closed when Lizard was opened.”

And she agreed that there are many illegal trails.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Cyclist enjoying trails

This takes us to another ground-breaking (though a different sort of ground-breaking than trail restoration) aspect of LCF. Sometime in 2018, they will be opening their new headquarters near Anneliese School on Laguna Canyon Rd. Along with the restored 1940s house that will serve as the headquarters, the 100-acre rental property will include interpretive trails, a native plant nursery, and an amphitheater for educational presentations.

But of course, all this comes down to funding for the construction of the headquarters house, and the educational programs, and for trail restoration. Hallie suggests three ways to support our wilderness, through time, talent or treasures.

When we come to the topic of donations, one member of the audience asks what type of fundraising and marketing is used to reach out. Hallie answers, “We write grants and contract grant restorations.”

The suggestion is made that a more visible presence on social media might raise awareness of the need for funds.

At the beginning of the state of the trail gathering, Hallie said, “The wilderness land here has sustained us, physically, mentally, and spiritually.” And it’s true.

As Joseph Wood Krutch, writer and naturalist said, “The wilderness and the idea of wilderness is one of the permanent homes of the human spirit.”

A LCF motto is to “Protect what you love!” And they have done a stellar job of protecting our wild and amazing open spaces and trails.