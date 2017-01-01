Tibetan lama offers public talk and healing ceremony for world peace at Woman’s Club on Nov 19

Yangsi Rinpoche, a Tibetan Buddhist lama in the lineage of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, will present a talk, How to Achieve Happiness, as well as a Healing Ceremony for World Peace on Sun, Nov 19, at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach.

Organized by Laguna Beach’s Gonpo Ludup Study Group, part of the international Tibetan Buddhist organization the Foundation for the Preservation of the Mahayana Tradition, everyone is welcome to attend both events.

In the public talk, How to Achieve Happiness, which will be held from 1-2:30 p.m., Rinpoche will delve into the Buddhist approach to happiness and inner peace. Attendees are encouraged to bring questions about happiness, Buddhism, or life in general. The fee is on a sliding scale $10 – $30, however, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

During the Healing Ceremony for World Peace, which will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Rinpoche will confer a blessing of Medicine Buddha, said to be the manifestation of the healing energy of all enlightened beings. This is a free event.

“Medicine Buddha is about healing,” says Rinpoche. “The ceremony is to help heal the time that we are going through as a community, as a country, as a nation, as an individual what each of us is going through. Any kind of healing ceremony is very beneficial for your personal life to make progress.”

Based in Portland, OR, Rinpoche teaches in English and is known for his extraordinary insight into the Western psychological condition.

“Rinpoche really understands the dissatisfaction and depression so many of us in the West experience, and has a way of making Buddhist psychological tools accessible to everyone,” said Gonpo Ludup coordinator Kate Macdonald.

Born in Kathmandu in 1968, Yangsi Rinpoche was recognized at age six as the reincarnation of a great master and yogi from Western Tibet. He was enthroned that year and at 10 began his studies at Sera Je Monastic University, in south India, where he graduated in 1995, with the highest degree of Geshe Lharampa.

In 1998, Rinpoche left India to bring the ancient wisdom of the Buddhist teachings to the West. Since then, he has taught extensively throughout the US and Europe. In 2005, he founded Maitripa College in Portland, which bridges the worlds of Tibetan Buddhist and Western scholarship. He is also the spiritual director of Buddhist centers in Puerto Rico and Seattle, WA.

Attendees are welcome to bring the names and photos of loved ones to the ceremony or email the names of friends and loved ones to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Rinpoche will include them all in his prayers.

The Woman’s Club is located at 286 St. Ann’s Dr.

Pre-registration for both events is strongly encouraged. Contact: Kate Macdonald

Gonpo Ludup Coordinator, (949) 371-6804 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

For further information, go to www.gonpoludup.org.