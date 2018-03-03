“Waves of Freedom” named as theme of 52nd Patriots Day Parade: note deadlines for entries and ads

On Sat, March 3, 2018, the 52nd Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade will fill the parade route with “Waves of Freedom,” the newly announced theme. This theme applies to the Laguna Beach community on many levels. Laguna is located on the Pacific coast, so waves have always been a part of residents’ lives.

Additionally, the flag waving above the shore at Monument Point is an iconic image of LB. That image reminds all how freedom has grown in the nation since its founding in 1776.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

“Waves of Freedom” theme of 2018 Patriots Day Parade

Beginning with the Bill of Rights in our Constitution, citizens can trace ‘waves of freedom’ through its amendments, for example, the right to due process, the abolition of slavery, and the granting of voting rights to women and minorities.

Waves ebb and flow and that is why the organizers of the parade believe that the many freedoms in the republic should be treasured and never taken for granted.

The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade is funded by program advertising and donations. The advertising deadline is January 8, 2018 and the entry deadline is January 12. For further information, phone Sandi Werthe at (949) 494-6016 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .