Undergrounding credits up for sale

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Aliso Viejo has more Rule 20-A credits than it needs. Laguna Beach needs credits and has the money to buy them. Sounds like a win-win for both cities.

Rule 20-A credits are used to underground electrical lines and poles along key arterial roads. 

Laguna Beach recently received an offer from Aliso Viejo to transfer credits of $89,479 to Laguna at a cost of $49,213. The proposed purchase will be on the consent calendar of Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Undergrounding is a primary goal of the City Council, starting with Laguna Canyon Road and extending to major evacuation routes and eventually the entire city.

The city has previously bought unused credits. Most recently the council authorized on Oct. 24 the purchase of credits from Rancho Santa Margarita and Indian Wells. 

Even after recent purchases, there is balance of $380,000 in the 2012 appropriation to buy credits. 

Staff recommends the purchase and also using up to $2 million of Measure LL funds for future purchases of 20-A credits that become available at the rate of 55 cents per $1 of credit.

The Aliso Viejo deal is on the consent calendar, which is approved without discussion unless “pulled” by a member of the council or the public.

