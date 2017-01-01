Two Thanksgiving dinners: Enjoy good food and do good too with Friendship Shelter and RUFF

Friendship Shelter community dinner will take place at NCC

The Friendship Shelter will put on their community Thanksgiving dinner on Thurs, Nov 23 from noon - 2 p.m. The event will take place at the Neighborhood Congregational Church located at Glenneyre & St. Ann’s Drive.

Everyone is welcome, and is also invited to bring a dish. Volunteers are needed to help clean up at 2 p.m.

For more information, to volunteer or to donate a turkey, contact Mary at 949-497-5641 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

RUFF Thanksgiving dinner will take place at Tivoli Terrace

RUFF Rescue Organization, otherwise known as Rescue Unwanted Furry Friends, in association with Tivoli Terrace and June Neptune, will hold its annual RUFF Thanksgiving Dinner, on Thurs, Nov 23.

Adults $45, and children are under 12 are $15.

The event will feature full entertainment, dinner with all of the trimmings, and of course friendly pets are always welcome to attend. This annual benefit has been running strong for over 30 years, and the goal is to help raise funds for the RUFF Rescue Organization. RUFF helps support the cost of veterinarian bills, adoption, and getting pets spayed or neutered. The afternoon should be fun for the whole family.

For more information or for reservations, call 949-494-9650 or log onto www.ruffrescue.org.