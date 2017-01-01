Print | Email

 Tony’s Treehouse ‘Adopt A Family’ program seeks volunteers and partners with SOS this holiday season

In 2017, Tony’s Treehouse celebrates its 17th holiday season offering the Adopt A Family program – and this year, the nonprofit is  partnering with SOS of Orange County to provide holiday gifts for local families. 

SOS, or Share Ourselves, is a full-service program that provides year-round care and assistance to families in crisis. 

Santa takes time off from chimney duty to visit kids in person

There are many different opportunities for service. Volunteers identify needy households of the community, prepare their personal packets, family story and wish list. Other volunteers are connected with a family in need. 

Happy recipients of Christmas gifts

There’s something for everybody who wishes to serve. To insure prompt gift delivery to families, the deadline for volunteer signup is Dec 1.

Contact Tony’s Treehouse for more information or to donate at www.tonystreehouse.org.

