Festival of Unity takes place at the FOA Forum

On Oct 22, the Baha’is of Laguna Beach sponsored the Festival of Unity, a bicentenary event celebrating Baha’u’llah’s “gift of unity to all of humanity.” The Baha’i’s worked alongside members of the wider community to create, through participation, a harmonious evening with the spirit of unity in action.

The public was invited to attend this celebration of the transformative impact of Bahá’u’lláh’s teachings on the lives of families, neighborhoods, and communities around the country and the world.

Community leader Harley Rouda

“The Light of Unity Festival is being celebrated throughout the world, not only by Baha’i communities but people from all walks of life and from diverse faiths and religions have joined together,” Kerry Mogharebi said. “It is a healthy sign…this is an antidote to the racial prejudice and materialism that are corroding American society.”

With more than six million followers who reside in virtually every nation on Earth, the Baha’i faith claims to be the second-most widespread faith, surpassing every religion but Christianity in its geographic reach. Bahai’s reside in more than 100,000 localities around the world, an expansion that reflects their dedication to their ideal of world citizenship.

The Baha’i faith is the youngest of the world’s independent religions. Its founder, Baha’u’llah, is regarded by Baha’is as the most recent in the line of messengers of God that includes Abraham, Moses, Buddha, Krishna, Zoroaster, Christ, Muhammad and the Bab. The central theme of Baha’u’llah’s message is that humanity is one single race and that the day has come for its unification in one global society.

Festival of Arts full house

The concepts found in Bahá’u’lláh’s teachings are not self-executing. For them to have effect it requires a human response, the religion says.

On October 22, at the Festival of Unity, the speakers were from diverse faiths, nationalities, and backgrounds, yet the connection of “being one family” was evident. The capacity filled room lit up as the quote of Baha’u’llah came to life: “So powerful is the light of unity that it can illuminate the whole earth. The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens.”

Laguna Beach Interfaith Council Chairperson, Beth Garlock

“Now more than ever we need positive models of social change that bring people together rather than divide them,” said Suzy Elghanayan. “This is what we will be celebrating during the Unity Festival and throughout the year.”

For more information, email or visit www.Bahai.org.