Laguna’s Lisa Conn is honored as one of Forbes’ 30 under 30 activists shaping US policy today

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Former Laguna Beach resident Lisa Conn, 29, strategic partner manager for Facebook, has been honored as one of Forbes Magazine’s “30 under 30 activists, Washington insiders and legal entrepreneurs shaping U.S. law and policy today.”

Lisa grew up in Laguna and attended the local Montessori and Top of the World Elementary, followed by Tarbut V’Torah, then graduated from Sage Hill High.

Previously at the MIT Media Lab, Lisa was program manager of the Electome Project, which used machine learning to categorize US election-related tweets to understand public opinion about critical policy issues.

“My professional mission is to build a healthy public sphere in the digital age by fostering and uplifting inclusive communities,” Lisa explains. “I lead civic community partnerships for Facebook, helping to build empathetic, impactful, and civically-engaged communities around the world — both online and offline — through product development and leadership training.”

Empathetic, imaginative, and analytical

“Empathetic” is a word that Lisa’s mother, Rita Conn, feels is emblematic of her daughter.

“When Lisa was less than a year old and barely walking, we were at an event and she saw a child crying. Lisa walked over to the child and gave the girl her doll,” Rita says. “I knew then that her empathy for others and desire to help would be a strong part of her character. She’s also hard working, doesn’t put things off, is an incredible communicator, has a great sense of humor and has the ability to be both analytical with her critical thinking and highly imaginative with her problem solving skills.

“Most of all, for me as her mom, I love the way Lisa believes in helping others and encouraging their growth to become the best they can be.”

We all know that moms are inclined to praise their kids to the skies, but Lisa’s terrific achievements and career path demonstrate that Rita’s assessment of her daughter is spot-on.

Submitted photo

Lisa Conn, as pictured in Forbes Magazine

Lisa’s talent for developing partnerships, and her initiative and drive were apparent early on. In high school, she started an organization for developmentally disabled adults, called the Jeremiah Society.

Along those same lines, in addition to her work with Facebook, Lisa now advises several organizations working to increase civic engagement and making the public sphere more accessible, including Cortico, The Arena, Hustle, and We the Future.

Lisa says that the most special part of the honor has been the “utterly overwhelming reaction” from the community she’s built over the years.

“When the Forbes 30 Under 30 list was published Tuesday morning, I was surprised and thrilled,” she says. “But when I started to receive a steady outpouring of texts, emails, and posts from old and new friends — all expressing support, joy, and excitement — I was stunned.

“By the afternoon, I had to turn off notifications on my cell because I couldn’t concentrate at work. The messages poured in all day long! I feel lucky to have my accomplishments recognized by an esteemed panel of judges and I carry the honor proudly, but I’m even luckier to be supported by a community of people I know, love, and cherish.”

A rigorous selection process

The magnitude of this honor becomes clear when one reads the Forbes Magazine article describing the selection process.

“To arrive on this list, candidates were culled from among law schools, professional organizations, the upper echelons of politics and law, and the top ranks of the most promising startups in the field—as well as from a pool of hundreds of online nominations,” the article reads.

“The final list was determined by our roster of judges: Ivan Fong, a senior vice president of legal affairs at 3M and former general counsel at the Department of Homeland Security under President Obama; Mike Needham, CEO of Heritage Action for America, a highly influential conservative grassroots organization; Harvard’s Laurence Tribe, one of the most important progressive scholars on constitutional law; and Timothy Hwang, the cofounder of FiscalNote, and a member of the Law & Policy 30 Under 30 Class of 2016.”

Lisa and boyfriend Joe at this year’s Festival of Arts

And here are three examples of fellow honorees described in the article:

“Several members of this year’s Law & Policy list straddle the intersection of technology and policy. Allison Drutchas, a Yale Law Grad, is helping General Motors shape regulations around driverless cars.

“Harvard undergrad Rohan Pavuluri co-founded Upsolve, a TurboTax-like tool that helps low-income Americans navigate the confusing process of filing for bankruptcy.

“Alvand Salehi, working for both Presidents Obama and Trump, helped establish Code.gov, an open source repository of the government’s publicly sharable source code.

“Perhaps none of our list members is making as ambitious an attempt to experiment with social policy as Michael Tubbs, the 27-year-old mayor of Stockton, California. To bring down the city’s high violent crime rate, Tubbs is working to gain backing to replicate a program pioneered in the Bay Area that pays monthly stipends to young men determined to be likely to engage in gun violence to stay out of trouble, as well as provide mentoring, internships and travel opportunities.

“In a city of 315,000 people, it’s less than 100 guys who commit 70 to 80 percent of our violent crime, meaning less than 100 people control the narrative and the image of our city,” says Tubbs. “As a community we have to do something about it.”

Lisa as a child enjoying Woods Cove beach

Though she now lives in San Francisco in the Mission neighborhood with her boyfriend Joe, who is the COO and co-founder of a robotics startup, Lisa clearly still has Laguna blood running through her veins. Asked for memories about her life growing up here, she offers quite a list of favorites: orange juice with raspberry puree at Zinc Café; fresh fruit soft-serve at The Stand; summer BBQs at Heisler Park and fresh honey at the Farmer’s Market on Saturdays. And that’s just the food.

Other favorites include swimming and body-boarding at Wood’s Cove Beach, buying toe rings at the Sawdust Festival, and singing in her father’s jazz band.

These days, in Lisa’s spare time (what spare time, may I ask?), she loves traveling, hiking, reading non-fiction, theater, and comedy.

I think her mom should have the last word: “Lisa is loving and kind and for that I am very proud of her,” Rita says.

Laguna is enormously proud of her too.