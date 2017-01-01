Guest article

By Mike and Marisa Marsh, aka “Los Malvavicos”

La Ruta de los Conquistadores 2017: Laguna helps mountain-bikers train for toughest race in the world

They claim it as the toughest mountain bike race in the world. The three-day stage race takes place in Costa Rica traversing 150 miles from the Pacific Ocean to the Caribbean Sea. Don’t let the miles fool you, this is not your normal 150 miles. The terrain covered is some of the most mind-blowing miles you can imagine. My daughter, Marisa Marsh, who is 23, and myself, at the age of 52, decided to do this race after befriending a Costa Rican in Telluride, Colorado who had re-energized our interest in this epic race that has been on my bucket list.

Before I get into the details on this exhilarating, exhausting, beautiful adventure that apparently the Conquistadores took two decades to conquer, I want to give Stu News readers a little background on our preparations, since we spent the bulk of our training riding the steep, technical trails of Laguna Beach. We deliberately planned our schedules the six months leading up to La Ruta to split our time between Laguna; Telluride, Colorado; and Lincoln, Nebraska to get a motherlode of terrain accomplished. (We live in each of these places throughout the year working for a family commercial real estate company, delicately balancing a “work hard, play hard” lifestyle.)

Click on photo for a larger image

The race featured challenging terrain, and almost 100 percent humidity one day

We kicked our training into high-gear with one of our favorite traverses, the Kokopelli Trail from Fruita, Colorado to Moab, Utah, which is a stunning, throw-everything-at-you, 150 miles over three days. Then we headed to Telluride, Colorado to do some high-altitude mountain pass rides. Before we officially entered La Ruta, we tested ourselves with Nebraska’s hardest day race, the Gravel World’s 150. Throughout all of this we traversed Catalina Island from Avalon to Two Harbors and back several times, and let climbing Saddleback Mountain and the San Juan Trail become normal training rides.

Our last long ride leading up to the race was the Santa Barbara 100, which Marisa rode her full-suspension mountain bike in. The roadies didn’t get it, but it was some of the best training she got. After accomplishing hundreds of thousands of vertical feet of climbing and several thousand miles in the saddle from blazing-hot conditions to blizzard-like conditions, we felt well prepared but quickly learned it is impossible to over-train for La Ruta.

Our journey begins flying to San Jose, Costa Rica with our bikes in tow, thanks to Laguna Beach Cyclery. We then head to Jaco´ on the Pacific Ocean side where the race begins. We are one of the first to arrive as we wait for the other 450 racers from around the world, many of whom are a part of sponsored teams. Our team of two without support was called the “Los Malvavicos” (The Marshmallows), which is only appropriate because we are Mike and Marisa Marsh.

Railroad track over bridge proved challenging

Railroad track over bridge proved challenging

Day One: We start the race in pleasant conditions on the beach in Jaco´ at 5:30 a.m. with an old Huey helicopter hovering over us with the Costa Rican news team. From the beach we head into the canopy of the rain forest and the terrain gets steep fast. Over the next 60 miles we endure 12,800 vertical feet of climbing. The first real challenge was entering the Carara jungle. Here we were welcomed with 100 percent humidity, calf-deep mud that wants to swallow your shoes, and for good measure steep, technical, and slippery climbs and descents.

Imagine a muddy slip and slide, and then add your bike and four foot deep crevasses. If you stumbled upon this on your own, there would be no question of turning back. This continues for the next 10 miles that you primarily have to hike-a-bike. You are relieved to find yourself in one of the 15 river crossings (some waist deep) to cool down and wash off some of the mud on you and your bike. You are so soaked with sweat that it is indiscernible between being in and out of the river. After you get through this challenge you are consistently faced with abrupt, audacious climbs, some at a laughable 40 percent degree making the Canyon Acres trail look tame.

The finish, well-earned

The finish, well-earned

Constantly the question is, “how much further?”, you quickly learn to expect the worst but find yourself desperately asking the locals “Quanto kilometers?”, just to learn their answers were always very wrong. After 12 hours in the saddle and finishing in the pitch dark, you are relieved but afraid for what is next to come in the remaining two days. We later learn the race organizers made this route the most difficult in the 25-year history (lucky us). This was our most difficult day on the bike, EVER!

Day Two: After being bussed to our hotel the night before and arriving at 10 p.m., we are told we must wake up at 3 a.m. for breakfast and be prepared for a 5:15 a.m. race start. With four hours of sleep and coming off the most difficult day in the saddle, we begin with a 9,000 vertical foot climb up a volcano for over 25 miles. This is actually a pleasant climb compared to day one, covering Costa Rica’s beautiful countryside, although there were plenty of grueling accents forcing you to hike-a-bike through steep and slippery ravines.

This route was special because the race usually cannot do this section due to the volcano being too active. As we get to the top and traverse, it becomes very windy and we are challenged with rain mixed with sleet (we are at a 10,000 foot elevation). The traverse was incredible as we rode through villages with cheering fans. One particular section we were greeted with hundreds of school children with their faces squished on their school fence cheering at the top of their lungs as we rode by. Battling sleep deprivation and exhaustion, this was a very emotional moment as we had endured so much to this point. All you are left to do is to embrace the local’s love and support. It is truly a “Pura Vida” moment. We quickly transition to a 14 mile down over rock gardens and finished in almost unbearable heat, riding through the villages of Turrialba. This was a good day!

Day Three: After two tough days, this day we had a late start which gave us time to get some much needed sleep. But with a late start, that meant hot conditions. Today was mostly flat and pace-line fast over 38 miles. However, it was not a day without obstacles to overcome. For a quarter mile we crossed suspended railroad tracks with raging rivers 100 feet below. We walked on rickety railroad ties, some of them missing, which is not easy in bike shoes nor with a racing heart. There are actually YouTube videos of people falling between the railroad ties, fortunately recovering before meeting the crocodiles below.

The Marshes with their medals: Veni, vidi vici

The Marshes with their medals: Veni, vidi vici

Following, the race continued on a long portion of the national railroad track through banana plantations that jarred your body for miles. It seemed to be what the Costa Ricans would consider their single tack. We were relieved to find our final stretch along coast on mostly packed sand, although there were plenty of spills that you had to maneuver to not become one of them. As we finally arrived at the finished line in Limon, we cross with hands together and so happy to be alive. The day would not have been complete without a final sprint into the Caribbean waves.

In the end, our body and souls were extended to new heights. We pushed past physical, mental, and even emotional barriers that you cannot train for. It was extremely moving to be a part of a race that has so much national pride and to see this country from a perspective few people get the chance to.

What’s next? You can find us carrying our bikes up Thousands Steps or walking Main Beach with weights on our bikes training for La Ruta de los Conquistadores 2018.