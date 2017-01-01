A Note from Shaena

Stu is smiling down

I’ve always loved numbers. As a young child, I collected NBA basketball cards – I had thousands and thousands of them – and would study the backs of my cards (where all the players’ stats were) with freakish intensity. I would rattle off said stats like a machine – at family functions, church gatherings, you name it. B.J. Armstrong, Danny Ainge, Manute Bol...these were a few of my favorites in 1992.

Nowadays, I study Google Analytics…readership stats for Stu News. I pull and analyze reports daily, often three or four times daily. Sometimes 10 times a day. Within these reports, I am able to see our precise readership – down to a single unique reader – in a particular time span.

I can see what our top cities by readership are (Laguna Beach, Laguna Niguel, and Los Angeles – in that order); the average time readers spend on Stu News; which stories are being shared most on social media; the percentage of readers that are accessing us from computers vs. mobile devices (40 vs. 60 percent). Lots and lots of interesting data, that when unwound, can help us plan for the future.

Stu and I used to revel in these stats together. I would call him mid-day on Tuesdays and Fridays (not before noon though because Stu liked to work late on deadline days and sleep in the day after!) and go over our readership for the day, how things were shaping up that issue. We would talk about the headlines and why we thought certain ones stuck more with readers than others.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Stu is smiling down…

I know Stu was looking down proud when I pulled our stats on Monday. We now have over 26,000 unique readers monthly, with more than 2,000 brand new, regular readers in just the last few months!

What does ‘unique readers’ mean? That’s the number of unique individuals (well, IP addresses, to be more technical) reading us this month – what I would liken to our circulation. If you come back 100 times in a month, you’re only counted once in that stat. We’ve been growing our unique readership by 15-20 percent every year since we started.

Perhaps even more impressive, though, is that half of these unique readers come back eight plus times per month, per Google. And actually, 13 percent of our readers come back 100 plus times per month. No joke.

What’s the cause of all this perpetual, ongoing growth? Really great community content, of course!

We have such an amazing editorial team – led by our “one in a billion” Editor Lynette Brasfield – a team that is helping us continue the legacy Stu left… local news with a heart.

We’ve been fortunate to add some great new writers and features that are really resonating with readers too. Our Laguna Life & People features are driving a ton of traffic, and we’ve also had a bunch of new email sign-ups this month that came to us through social media.

Ultimately, we thank YOU – our readers, the community – for reading us and for giving us so much great news to report on in the first place.

We all feel so fortunate to get to wake up every day and do what we do in a community we love so much.

And to get to stay connected to Stu every day through what we do too.

Thank you, Laguna, for believing in and trusting us.