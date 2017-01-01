Local Greg Michaels champions the use of Liquefied Natural Gas at top national forum

Ten-year Laguna resident and CEO of Monkey Island LNG, Greg Michaels, was recently featured as a keynote speaker at a Wilson Family Office Energy Summit.

The exclusive summit focused on current day energy topics ranging from exports of U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to new technological advancements in renewable energy.

Michaels also spoke about the company’s $6.5 billion CapEx LNG export project being developed in the U.S. Gulf Coast on Monkey Island in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The project has an all-in cost, including financing, of $8.1 billion.

The project is expected to bring over $110 billion in revenues over its first twenty-five years of operations back to the U.S. economy.

“Natural gas via LNG is part of a global initiative to transition from dirty fossil fuels to clean burning natural gas,” Michaels explained. “Our low-cost LNG export facility will have a direct and positive impact on the global environment by delivering clean and sustainable energy to nations around the world at a price they can afford.”

The difference between liquefied natural gas & natural gas explained

Michaels used a simple, inventive analogy to explain the value of natural gas via LNG. Holding up a brightly colored beach ball and a racquetball, he explained, “This is a useful visual to show the volume reduction from natural gas to LNG – Natural gas is 600 times greater in size than in its liquid form, LNG.

“Stated differently, if you liquefied the amount of natural gas that would fill up a beach ball, it would be condensed down to the size of a racquetball. This allows the U.S. to ship large quantities of natural gas overseas in a condensed form where it can then be reheated into its expanded gaseous state for clean energy use in other countries.”

Greg Michaels uses a simple, inventive analogy to emphasize the value of LNG

The response from the Family Office community, including many investors seeking new opportunities, regarding the Monkey Island LNG project and U.S. LNG exports was overwhelmingly positive.

Richard Wilson, CEO and founder of the Wilson Family Office Energy Summit conference, said, “After hearing 30 energy investors on stage at the Family Office Club’s Energy event last week, it was obvious that everyone who commented on natural gas was bullish on the space, and that the U.S. being a net exporter of natural gas and the opportunity to ship LNG was a dramatic shift that only happens once every decade or two in the energy space.”

The Energy Summit took place at the Houston Club, Houston’s premier business and social club, whose members comprise of influential business and cultural leaders, including former President George Bush and former First Lady, Barbara Bush.

The event consisted of panel discussions, networking sessions, and keynote speakers to provide focused information to its members on the lucrative investment opportunities emerging in the energy industry and what’s in store for investors in 2017 and beyond.

Michaels said that once operational, the Monkey Island LNG facility would support over twenty-four thousand jobs across the U.S. and will create hundreds of well-paying and well-needed permanent jobs to the community of Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Rooted in Laguna Beach

Greg is a 10-year resident of Laguna Beach. All three of his children, Jake, Lauren, and Brooke Michaels, are graduates of Laguna Beach High School. His family office is run out of the Village Faire Shops of Laguna where he and his wife, Kristine, run their property management company and satellite offices for their telecom utility and LNG business.

In addition to business, Greg is a two-times national tennis champion and often plays tennis at LBHS. He’s a USC alumni and Marshall Partner, and loves to paddle board, surf and fish.

He has been married to his high school sweetheart, Kristine Michaels, for 26 years and enjoys taking his family, friends, and employees out to his favorite local restaurants, which include Nick’s and Taco Tuesdays at Avila’s El Ranchito.