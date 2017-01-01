Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach joins the global #GivingTuesday Movement

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

Occurring this year on Nov 28, #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tues after Thanksgiving (in the US) after the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday kick off the holiday giving season. The hope is to inspire people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.

“We’ve joined the #GivingTuesday movement because our programming delivery depends on the generous donations of our friends in the community, “says CEO Pam Estes. She adds, “Donations, no matter what the amount, make a difference and are vitally important as these funds will touch the lives of hundreds of children and families served each year.

“We all win when a child has quality afterschool and summer camp programs. The impact is not only visible in the young people that show up to the Club every day, but in our alumni, who are advancing their education, energizing their communities, and realizing their dreams.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

(L-R) LBBGC Giving Tuesday Preschoolers Luke Stedman, Maylen Torres, J. Carlos Zaragoza

A cultural center in New York City, conceptualized #GivingTuesday as a new way of linking individuals and causes to strengthen communities and encourage giving. In 2016, the fifth year of #GivingTuesday, millions of people in 98 countries came together to give back and support the causes they believe in. Over $177 million was raised online to benefit a broad range of organizations, and much more was given in volunteer hours, donations of food and clothing, and acts of kindness.

Those who are interested in joining the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s #GivingTuesday initiative can visit http://www.bgclagunabeach.org. For more details about the #GivingTuesday movement, visit the #GivingTuesday website http://www.givingtuesday.org, Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTues and the #GivingTuesday hashtag on social media.