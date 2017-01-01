Print | Email

Author talk with Kathleen Murray Moran on Nov 21 

Laguna Beach Library will present Author Talk with Kathleen Murray Moran on Tue, Nov 21 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Her book is entitled, Life Detonated: The True Story of a Widow and a Hijacker. Join and listen as Kathleen talks about her book. 

Submitted Photo

Kathleen Murray Moran

Drawing on letters and newspaper articles, former writing instructor and political advocate Moran re-creates her personal history and the events leading up to Sept. 11, 1976, when Croatian freedom fighters launched a terrorist attack in New York City that killed her husband.

Kirkus Review describes the book as “A raw, somber emotional journey that concludes with hope and a measure of forgiveness.” 

Kathleen Murray Moran holds a BA in journalism and an MA in English from SUNY Stony Brook. She taught writing and literature at Suffolk Community College for twenty-five years. She is cofounder of Survivors of the Shield (SOS).

