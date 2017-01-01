Cultural Arts Plan highlighted by Sian Poeschl at next Village Laguna General Meeting on Nov 27

On Mon, Nov 27, at 7 p.m., Sian Poeschl, the City’s Cultural Art Manager, gives an overview of the Cultural Arts Plan adopted by the City Council. The plan involves an artist live/work project and mixed-use facility, as well as the implementation plan for the first two years.

All residents are invited to attend Village Laguna’s Membership Meeting at Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship, 429 Cypress Dr to hear about the plan.

Meeting at Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship on Mon, Nov 27

This non-profit mutual-benefit community organization began when concerned citizens opposed the construction of high-rise buildings along the legendary LB coastline and helped create Main Beach Park.

Since then, Village Laguna’s goals have expanded to encompass our mission statement to preserve, enhance, and celebrate the unique village character and cultural heritage of LB; to foster community spirit and address social needs; and to work toward restoring and protecting our ocean and coastal habitats.

For further questions, go to http://www.villagelaguna.org/