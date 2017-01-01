Hospitality Night will take place on Friday Dec 1

This year’s Hospitality Night event is scheduled for Friday, Dec 1, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Instead of beginning in front of City Hall this year, the festivities start in the Peppertree Parking Lot (located between Ocean and Forest, across from Second Street) where Santa Claus will arrive to greet holiday revelers before the tree lighting ceremony at 6:10 p.m. – this year on a different pepper tree than in the past.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Holiday decorations will take a bough (well, lots of boughs) on a different pepper tree this year

The City will be hosting arts and crafts and holiday card writing to U.S. military personnel overseas in the lot until 8 p.m.

Street closures in the downtown area will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Portions of Forest Avenue, Ocean Avenue, Beach Street, and the Pepper Tree Parking Lot will be closed to vehicular traffic prior to and during the event.

For more information, contact Adam Gufarotti, Senior Recreation Supervisor, at (949) 497-0304.