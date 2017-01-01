Staff will forge ahead with amendments to Accessory Dwelling ordinance

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Planning Commission waded through a 100-page staff report on proposed amendments to the city’s Accessory Dwelling Ordinance on Wednesday and approved 15 recommendations.

Recommended amendments to the ordinance are based on compliance with a state law that went into effect in January to promote affordable housing. Local issues of public safety and neighborhood compatibility were addressed.

“What we are trying to get tonight is approval of the staff recommendations,” said Greg Pfost, community development director.

Left in limbo was state-mandated requirement in the city’s amended ordinance, including changing the Second Unit designation to Accessory Dwelling Unit, more often called ADUs, and a parking requirement exemption if the unit is located one-half mile from public transit.

“We have no choice on these,” said Pfost.

As expected, and approved by the commission, was the increase in the size of the units from 640 to 750 square feet. The commission also accepted the staff recommendation to reduce the required lot size for ADUs from 6,000- to 4,000 square feet when deed-restricted to low or moderate income renters.

Restricted access for emergency vehicles concerns Fire Department

The reduction concerns Laguna Beach Fire Department Interim Chief Kirk Summers and Fire Marshal James Brown.

“Our major concern is access,” said Summers.

Under the best of circumstances, the department must contend with sub-standard width streets, and standard-width streets dangerously narrowed by parked cars.

The recommended reduction could add an estimated 900 second units to the inventory, according to estimates, and eliminates the on-site parking requirement.

“We need 20 feet (street width) to get in and use our equipment,” said Brown. “We also have to consider the sizes of mutual aid equipment.”

The department is recommending that properties proposed for an ADU should provide a 20-foot clear travel lane width for the length of the property’s streetfront to meet critical needs for traffic flow and public safety related to emergency access and evacuation. Any property that does not provide the clear lane should not be exempt from the parking requirements.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Example of ADU

“I believe ADU development should be restricted as much as possible to neighborhoods having critical development patterns with respect to fire,” said Matt Lawson, chair of the Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee and a Diamond Crestview property owner.

He cited the Diamond Crestview Specific Plan which describes the entire neighborhood as an extreme fire hazard area where fire protection is hindered by roadway conditions.

“That is why the specific plan has prohibited second residential uses for 25 years and why the city council acted on the fire department’s recommendation to make Diamond Crestview the only area in Orange County with Red Flag ticket and tow parking restrictions,” he said.

“ADUs may be fine in safer parts of the city, but it is not a good idea to house our most vulnerable residents----including the elderly and those without vehicles--- in a city 90 percent of which has been designated within the highest wildfire risk category.”

The 16th staff recommendation, which was added by Pfost at the meeting, directed staff to implement the Fire Department recommendations.

The commission also approved staff recommendations to add Junior Accessory Building Units, ones inside an existing single-family residence, to the municipal code section dealing with low density zoning, and a provision that the homeowner must occupy one of the units.

All ADUs should be owner-occupied, says Laguna Beach Seniors

Laguna Beach Seniors believe all ADUs should be owner occupied, said Kris Thalman, on behalf of the organization.

“Our goal is to have seniors age in place,” said Seniors’ representative Cody Engle.

Court Shannon urged the commission to get the show on the road.

“Laguna Beach is late, really late in getting a new, fully compliant ADU ordinance drafted, approved, ratified and then certified by the California Coastal Commission,” said Shannon.

“This should have all been done before Jan 1, 2017 (when the new state law went into effect). Now we are looking at late 2018 before this will happen, so essentially, we are two years late.”

Shannon said most of the heavy lifting has been done by the state; setting maximum unit and lot sizes and providing cities with a broader definition of public transit that would allow Laguna to include trolleys, Blue Buses and shuttles.

Pfost said the public will have plenty of opportunities to comment on the amended ordinance: when the first draft is presented to the commission on Dec 13, when the commission ships it off to the council and at the required California Coastal Commission hearing.

The full report presented Wednesday to the commission is available for review on the city website. http://www.lagunabeachcity.net.