Unique garden décor offered by Friends of Hortense Miller Garden at LB Farmer’s Market on Nov 18

On Sat, Nov 18, from 8 a.m. until noon, The Friends of Hortense Miller Garden present a special event, offering unique garden decor at the Laguna Beach Farmer’s Market to support this spectacular Laguna garden gem. Don’t miss the opportunity to select some beautiful planters or pick PaperWhite bulbs for the holidays. The LB Farmer’s Market is located at the Lumberyard parking lot at Broadway and Third.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

A festive Thanksgiving centerpiece

The sale is in celebration of the completion of The Hortense Miller Garden’s Aviary Restoration Project and to promote membership with Friends of the Hortense Miller Garden, a 501(c)(3). In addition, the Friends want to raise more friends and funds to maintain the two-and-a-half-acre garden.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Sample of garden décor available at Farmer’s Market on Nov 18

Hortense Miller donated her home to the City of Laguna Beach in 1976. Tours can be reserved every Sat as well as the second and fourth Thurs of the month to explore the Mid-century Modern home and hillside garden overlooking Boat Canyon, with spectacular views of Catalina and the Pacific.

Book tours at www.HortenseMillerGarden.org.