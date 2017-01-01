Cookie Princesses reign at Baking Contest

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Three young bakers captivated the judges and the audience at the first-ever Cookie Contest final, held Monday at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center.

Recipes from Abby Roedersheimer, 12; Hadley Hunt, 10; and Katie Bakers were voted the finalists from 12 entries.

Abby’s pecan pie, date, nut tartlets won first prize. She was presented with a basket of baking goods. Her photograph and winning recipe will be featured in the city’s Winter Brochure.

Second place was tie between Hadley’s chocolate-frosted toffee bars and Katie’s ginger-flavored Lebkuchen. They each received tickets to the Winter Fantasy.

“It’s not fair to have to choose between these cookies,” said Sande St. John, one of the three judges.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Cookie contest winners, L-R Hadley Hunt, Abby Roedersheimer, Katie Baker

She was joined by Laguna Beach Seniors Executive Director Nadia Babayi and city Recreation Committee member Chris Costley.

“The staff would have been hard pressed to find anyone who has eaten more cookies I have,” said Costley, justifying his selection to judge the contest.

St John declared herself a cookie expert due to her close association with Santa Claus, especially on Hospitality Night. Babayi declared herself a rookie judge.

“I have never baked a cookie in my life,” she said.

However, it wasn’t just the cookies that took the prizes.

Each recipe came with a story.

Abby’s pecan goody came down from her great great grandmother to her grandmother, who bakes them every year and passed the recipe on to her granddaughter.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Eating cookies makes people happy

Hadley also tapped her great grandmother’s recipe, which was always typed in brown ink when given to others.

Katie’s entry came from Germany, via her grandmother.

“The tradition started when my dad was five years old,” said Katie. “When his mom baked cookies, he knew the holidays were coming.”

Judging was based on the family histories, the appearance and of course the taste of the cookies.

“I have just tasted Christmas,” said Costley, munching on a ginger-spiced Lebkuchen.

The idea for the contest originated at a quarterly meeting of the city’s Community Service Department staff and Laguna Beach Seniors staff, according to Recreation Supervisor Adam Gufarotti.

“We review new programs and we wanted something that we could partner with them,” said Gufarotti.

The contest was so well received that Gufarotti plans to start earlier next year.

“We had to hold the final Monday to make it into the winter brochure,” said Adam.

Be sure to look for Abby’s recipe when the brochure hits your mailbox. You won’t be sorry.