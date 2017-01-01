City Manager Updates

E-Waste and Paper Shredding Event this Saturday - Residents and businesses are invited to participate in the annual free E-Waste drop-off and Paper shredding event on Sat, Nov 18, from 8 a.m. to noon. The event will be held at the City Maintenance Facilities, 1900 Laguna Canyon Road. For more information, including a detailed list of acceptable E-Waste items, visit the City’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/recycling or contact Liz Avila at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

City Receives a Public Works Project of the Year Award - The City has received the 2017 Project of the Year award from the Southern California Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA) for the Oak Street and Mountain Road Beach Access Improvements project. APWA’s Award Program was established to recognize public agencies for outstanding capital improvement projects and public works programs.

Thanksgiving Holiday Transit Services Schedule - On Thurs, Nov 23, no Transit Services (trolley and bus) will be operating. We will be running a modified schedule on Friday, Nov 24. For schedule information, please visit http://lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/transit_and_trolleys/citybus.htm. Also, for real time information, try the Trolley Tracker on the Visit Laguna app.

Holiday Street Sweeping Schedule - There will be no street sweeping performed on Thanksgiving Day, Thurs, Nov 23 and parking restrictions will not be enforced. On Friday, Nov 24 only non-residential areas will be swept. Residential street sweeping will not occur and parking restrictions will not be enforced. Street sweeping and parking enforcement will return to normal on Saturday, Nov 25.

Holiday Trash Collection Schedule - Residential and commercial trash collection will be delayed one day for customers normally serviced on Thursday and Friday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Glenneyre Street Closure - On Tues, Nov 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Laguna Beach Water District will close Glenneyre Street between Agate Street and Bluebird Canyon Road for construction of water facilities. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Agate Street to South Coast Highway to Bluebird Canyon Road. Southbound traffic will be detoured to Bluebird Canyon Drive to South Coast Highway to Pearl Street. For questions, please contact Lisa Dunbar of the Laguna Beach County Water District at (949) 464-3119.

City Hall Closed - City Hall will be closed on November 23 and 24 for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.