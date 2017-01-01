Aladdin and His Winter Wish set to land via magic carpet at Laguna Playhouse on Dec 7

Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham, Executive Director Ellen Richard and Lythgoe Family Panto (LFP) have announced the final casting for Lythgoe Family Panto’s Aladdin and His Winter Wish. Written by Kris Lythgoe, directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff, musical direction by Keith Harrison and musical supervisor Michael Orland, performances begin at Laguna Playhouse with a preview on Thurs, Dec 7 (opening night on Dec. 8) and runs through Dec 31.

Final casting includes: Jason Graae (Forever Plaid, Spamilton) as the Widow Twankey, Jason Earles (Disney’s “Hannah Montana” & “Kickin’ It”) as Wishy Washee and Jay Donnell (Mamma Mia) as the Genie. Casting is led by LFP Producer Becky Lythgoe.

These three talented actors will join the previously announced Kira Kosarin (three-time Kid’s Choice Award-nominee of Nickelodeon’s hit show “The Thundermans”) as Jasmine, Jason Gotay (World Premiere of Stephen Schwartz’s The Prince of Egypt, title role of Broadway’s Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Aladdin, Barry Pearl (“Grease”) as the Sultan and Josh Adamson (Big Fish, Taboo) as Abanazar.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Kira Kosarin plays Jasmine in Aladdin and his Winter Wish

“The holidays are the times for ‘wishes’ to come true and ours most certainly are by presenting our third Lythgoe Family Panto holiday event!” comments Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard.

An updated version of the classic Arabian Nights tale, in the style of a traditional British family Panto, Aladdin and His Winter Wish is a singing, swinging and soaring adventure that features family-friendly magic, with a comedic twist, dancing (with “So You Think You Can Dance” alumni), and contemporary music from “Jai Ho” (Slumdog Millionaire) to “Treasure” (Bruno Mars) to “Fantasy” (Earth, Wind and Fire) and many more!

Remarks Becky Lythgoe, “We are delighted to be a holiday tradition at the Laguna Playhouse and thrilled to announce this star-studded cast and creative team that will take you on yet again another magical journey, this time with flying carpets, singing camels and all of your winter wishes coming true!”

Critics raved that Aladdin and His Winter Wish is “Irresistible! A surefire seasonal oasis,” said the Los Angeles Times; “5 Out of 5 Stars! A real Christmas blast.”

Aladdin and His Winter Wish marks Lythgoe Family Panto’s third production at the venerable Laguna Playhouse. As part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to develop theatre for young audiences, Lythgoe Family Panto together with Laguna Playhouse will bring the magic of Panto to hundreds of underserved children who attend school in Orange County.

The behind the scene genies are:

Spencer Liff (Director & Choreographer) Broadway: Falsettos, Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He’s best known for his work on the past nine seasons of Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” which have earned him two Emmy Award nominations for Best Choreography.

Keith Harrison (Musical Director) has produced work for ABC, NBC, FOX, Disney, Sony, Lifetime, McDonald’s, Allstate, Porsche, Toyota, Big Lots, Skechers, Cricket Wireless, and many others.

The creative and producing team for Aladdin And His Winter Wish includes scenic and costume design by Lythgoe Family Panto creative department with additional scenic design by Ian Wilson, costume design by Albemarle; Lythgoe Family Panto, technical director Phil McCandlish and Andy Tyler and associate producer Patty Onagan. Lythgoe Family Panto executive producers include Kris Lythgoe, Bonnie Lythgoe, Becky Lythgoe and Jason Haigh-Ellery.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Aladdin is played by Jason Gotay

Aladdin and his Winter Wish previews on Thurs, Dec 7 at 7 p.m.; will open on Fri, Dec 8 at 7 p.m., and runs through Sun, Dec 31: Performances will be Wed, Thurs & Fri at 7 p.m.; Sat & Sun at 12 and 4 p.m.

Performances on Thurs, Dec 21 are at 3 & 7 p.m.; Sat, Dec 23 are at 11 a.m. and 3 & 7 p.m.; Wed., Dec 27 & Thurs, Dec 28 are at 3 p.m. only, and Sun, Dec 31 will perform at 12 p.m. only.

Ticket prices range from $20 - $70 and can be purchased online at http://www.lagunaplayhouse.com/ or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Ticket prices are subject to change. Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229.

The box office is open Mon – Sat: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until show time on performance days); Sun: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd.