A Note (of great gratitude) from Lynette

I’ll be heading out of town for Thanksgiving to spend time with my husband and our son and his wife back east, so I thought this would be a fine moment to say thanks to our wonderful team of writers and photographers…

But first of all, I’d like to thank everyone in the community with whom I’ve been in contact this year – almost without exception, people have been welcoming, kind, a delight to get to know, and a pleasure to publish. You know who you are – you make my heart sing.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Stu Saffer, our forever mentor

And of course thanks to dear Stu, who trusted me with his legacy and taught me what “community news with a heart” really means (and, also by the way, to stop taking my mistakes so personally – “Remember,” he told me, “Today’s newspaper is tomorrow’s fish-wrap,” which I guess is comforting?!)

Shaena and Lynette at Rock for the Cause for the Friendship Shelter

To Shaena, talented Shaena, whose unstinting support, direct channel to Stu Upstairs, and love of Laguna has helped steer me in the right direction – and who has given me free rein with editorial (with a little tug here or there, appropriately, and for which I am grateful) and the rare opportunity to write about and/or publish matters that are close to my heart.

To Barbara Diamond, whose wry sense of humor (the Fete de la Musique is now a fait accompli? Love it!) along with her deep knowledge and love of Laguna and Lagunans, kindness and personal cheerleading has been a treasured gift to me these many months – she is the soul of Stu News Laguna.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Sande St. John

Barbara Diamond with pen and pad in hand – as always – with Captain Jason Kravetz and Sande St. John

To quirky, wonderful Dennis “McWeather,” whose columns brighten my day twice a week and teach me more than I ever thought I would want know about storms and sun and sea – but I’ve found I really do love to know – Dennis is at the very heart of Stu News.

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier, our terrific freelance photographers, whose photography is key to our success

To hard-working, brilliant Mary Hurlbut, whose magnificent photography beautifies our pages, and who has provided me with so many great story ideas and insights into Laguna.

To excellent photographer Scott Brashier, whose unusual takes on the sights of Laguna provide intriguing and stunning images for readers to contemplate on our pages.

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The essential Alli and the super Suzie

To Alli Rael, who had wanted to resign back in January because she had just too much darn work and other commitments, but has loyally stuck with us all year because we needed her desperately for her great work on Police Files and Police Beat.

To Suzie Harrison, our cheerful, enthusiastic Arts columnist, whose in-depth knowledge about the arts community provides our readers with such great insights.

Samantha with her sons

To Samantha Washer, whose Laguna Life & People stories are so well-written that they’re a joy to read and to publish.

To Diane Armitage, whose droll sense of humor and fabulous foodie facts make for delicious reading.

Click on photo for a larger image

Diane Armitage gazes at the view from The Ranch

To Michael Sterling, our stellar Webmaster, for his patience as I learned formatting, for his quick turnaround, and for his excellent work in putting each issue together.

To Maggi Henrikson, former associate editor and still a writer for us, who taught me the finer points of editing and whose articles are always fantastic – and who has become a dear personal friend.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Maggi and me at the Parade

To Laura Buckle, food columnist, who took on culinary duties and gave us the scoop on so many restaurants, aided by her daughter and “bottomless pit” son.

To Katie Ford, graphics designer, who does such great work and is now recovering from a terrible accident (remember, the fundraiser is tonight at the Marine Room).

Laura Buckle

This team of Stu’s had to learn a whole new way of working with me as the editor – for one thing, where Stu was a night owl, I am a lark (in the early morning sense) – we are complete opposites – once our (email) paths actually crossed, when he was just going to bed at 4 a.m., and I had just woken up.

The change in deadlines was a challenge, but the team has adjusted – thank you!

And thanks to the newbies

And now to the new members of our team:

To Dianne Russell, our associate editor, whose articles are hilarious, warm, and gorgeously written, and whose Creature Features and people profiles light up our pages in every issue – (she also happens to be my best friend, and a major reason why I have remained relatively sane).

The merry three: me, Marrie and Dianne at the Festival of Arts this year

To Marrie Stone, whose excellent writing deserves to be published in national magazines (they should be so lucky), and whose brilliant, generous, insightful profiles of Anneliese Schimmelpfennig and John Gardiner were among the most-read of our articles this year.

To Alexis Amaradio, our lovely intern, whose dedication and good cheer and willingness to turn flyers into narratives has made my life so much easier.

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Awesome Alexis and the crazily good new writer/Police Beat guy, Cameron

To Cameron Gillespie, our newest writer, now learning the ropes for Police Files, who has exhibiting reporting talent from his very first stories, on the Emergency Alert event at The Ranch and the Ocean Awareness event – long may you continue to work with us.

And we’re about to add another writer to our great roster of freelancers…stay tuned!

From a personal standpoint, I want to thank my dear son Dylan and his fabulous wife Ann, whose love I feel all the way from New York … and for my stunningly patient and kind husband Bill above all.

Bill, Dylan and Ann on our deck

Bill has been amazing this year, as he has been all 22 years of our married life, a comfort through the many ups and downs that life brings – and on deadline days (oh, I admit it, on pre-deadline day and post-deadline days too), he brings me lunch, cooks me dinner, and even watches endless episodes of Midsomer Murders with me when I need to wind down.

And, of course, endless thanks to Boris the cat, whose charm, purry love, and enjoyment of knocking things off my desk keep me amused, annoyed, grounded and deeply happy.

Boris provides me with a unique perspective on life

It’s an amazing, complicated, worrying but wonderful world out there – and we are lucky enough to live in Laguna – and I give thanks for that, and for all of you.

Readers, please email us with your thoughts about why YOU are grateful to live in Laguna, and we’ll publish your quotes in Friday’s edition of Stu News Laguna.