Sawdust Winter Festival is the official start of the holiday season here in Laguna – and it’s begun…

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Santa has come to town, and he’s hanging out at the Sawdust Art Festival’s Winter Fantasy on Laguna Canyon Road. On Friday Dec 1, he’ll greet the crowds during Hospitality Night downtown.

Click on photo for a larger image

Festival Singers greet Santa with a rousing rendition of Here Comes Santa Claus

The Sawdust Art Festival’s Winter Fantasy Santa’s Hours are Nov 24, 25 & 26 from 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Dec 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 & 17 from 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Click on photo for a larger image

Santa has officially arrived – it’s Christmas!

The best time to plan a Santa visit is the morning, photographer Mary Hurlbut says. “Come at 10 a.m. to get easy parking, enjoy the Town Center decorations and get in line for Santa’s arrival at 10:30 a.m. And a tip - he takes a break around 1-2 p.m.”

Mary is offering posed photos and candid shots – five different digital images – for just $15 this year.

Click on photo for a larger image

“Moments like this are the reason I adore being Santa’s photographer at the Sawdust Art Festival Winter Fantasy,” Mary says.