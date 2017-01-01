Coscino leads the way for LBHS Surf team, getting double wins against San Clemente

Photos by Ellen Nelsen

Last Thursday saw Laguna take on San Clemente for the second time this season in a league event at T-St in San Clemente. The surf was good and LBHS surfers gave it their all. While they didn’t take the overall win, they did have some great results and performances.

The girls were very strong as usual with Kayla Coscino leading the way in Shortboard and Longboard with two solid wins in both divisions, while Tess Booth followed up with a second in shortboard and Kelly Smith took a fourth. Maya Takabayashi was also strong taking a second in Longboard.

Click on photos for larger images

From top to bottom: Kayla Coscino, Sam Nelsen, Travis Booth, and Tess Booth

Travis Booth did double duty scoring big points with a Bodyboard Win and a fourth in Shortboard. Sam Nelsen was the strongest of the day in Shortboard and came through in second, while his twin brother Kiko Nelsen took a third. Jake Levine also came through with a third, while Joseph Schenk had a nice ride to finish in fourth along with Liam McCue.

Jameson Roller did well in Longboard to take a third.

The League Finals have been rescheduled for Thurs Nov 30 and Friday Dec 1 after Thanksgiving at Upper Trestles. The team will be meeting at Thalia this Tuesday.