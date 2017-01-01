Print | Email

Don’t forget: It’s Small Business Saturday on Nov 25 – shop locally for Christmas

“Think Laguna First” is a Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce program that encourages residents to shop, dine and frequent local businesses. This Saturday Nov 25, stores all over town will be offering great bargains and fun promotions just in time for the holidays.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Art in Public Places statue reminds us to shop locally

Small Business Saturday is an annual November event celebrating small local businesses, advocating a “Shop Small” reminder to encourage consumers to shop local businesses. Laguna needs you…!

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce (LBCC) is proud to be a neighborhood champion for Small Business Saturday.

