Print | Email

LB’s Daughters of the American Revolution support Wreaths Across America, ask for wreath donations 

Local Orange County chapters of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), including the Laguna Beach branch, ask friends, family, and business associates to donate wreaths to be placed on the more than 6,000 veterans’ graves at Pacific View Memorial Park.

Every volunteer who places a wreath on a veteran’s grave is encouraged to say that veteran’s name aloud and take a moment to thank them for their service to our country. It’s a small act that goes a long way toward keeping the memory of our veterans alive.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Wreaths Across America provide wreaths for the holiday season and teach about respecting freedom 

Wreaths Across America pursues its mission with nationwide wreath-laying events amid the holiday season as well as year-round educational outreach inviting all Americans to appreciate our freedoms and the cost at which they are delivered. 

The event will take place on Sat, Dec 16, at 9 a.m., located at Pacific View Memorial Park at 3500 Pacific View Drive, Corona del Mar.

To donate a wreath or two, visit the link below. 

Once there, click on the big red “Donate” button on the right side: https://wreaths.fastport.com/donateLocation.html?page=19949 

For more information about Wreaths Across America, please visit http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie  Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.