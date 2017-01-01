LB’s Daughters of the American Revolution support Wreaths Across America, ask for wreath donations

Local Orange County chapters of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), including the Laguna Beach branch, ask friends, family, and business associates to donate wreaths to be placed on the more than 6,000 veterans’ graves at Pacific View Memorial Park.

Every volunteer who places a wreath on a veteran’s grave is encouraged to say that veteran’s name aloud and take a moment to thank them for their service to our country. It’s a small act that goes a long way toward keeping the memory of our veterans alive.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Wreaths Across America provide wreaths for the holiday season and teach about respecting freedom

Wreaths Across America pursues its mission with nationwide wreath-laying events amid the holiday season as well as year-round educational outreach inviting all Americans to appreciate our freedoms and the cost at which they are delivered.

The event will take place on Sat, Dec 16, at 9 a.m., located at Pacific View Memorial Park at 3500 Pacific View Drive, Corona del Mar.

To donate a wreath or two, visit the link below.

Once there, click on the big red “Donate” button on the right side: https://wreaths.fastport.com/donateLocation.html?page=19949

For more information about Wreaths Across America, please visit http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org