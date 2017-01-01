“Lighten Up” with Brian Kiley at the Chanukah comedy night at Monarch Beach Resort on Dec 16

Chabad Laguna Beach invites residents to “save the date” for a night of laughter at Chanukah comedy night’s “Lighten Up” with Brian Kiley, on Sat, Dec 16, at 7 p.m. at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point.

A regular performer at LA comedy clubs, Brian Kiley has appeared several times on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” and “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” He has been a staff writer for Conan O’Brien since 1994 and is currently the head monologue writer for the show. Brian has been nominated for 16 Emmy Awards and is the winner of the 2007 Emmy for Writing in a Comedy/Variety Series.

The evening will include a Menorah Kindling ceremony, latkes, refreshments and fine wine. The cost is $36 per person and $180 for a sponsor.

To RSVP and purchase tickets, go to www.chabadoflaguna.com or call (949) 499-0770.

Festivities are coordinated by Chabad Laguna Beach and Monarch Beach Resort.