Print | Email

“Lighten Up” with Brian Kiley at the Chanukah comedy night at Monarch Beach Resort on Dec 16

Chabad Laguna Beach invites residents to “save the date” for a night of laughter at Chanukah comedy night’s “Lighten Up” with Brian Kiley, on Sat, Dec 16, at 7 p.m. at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point.  

A regular performer at LA comedy clubs, Brian Kiley has appeared several times on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” and “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.”  He has been a staff writer for Conan O’Brien since 1994 and is currently the head monologue writer for the show. Brian has been nominated for 16 Emmy Awards and is the winner of the 2007 Emmy for Writing in a Comedy/Variety Series.

The evening will include a Menorah Kindling ceremony, latkes, refreshments and fine wine. The cost is $36 per person and $180 for a sponsor.

To RSVP and purchase tickets, go to www.chabadoflaguna.com or call (949) 499-0770.

Festivities are coordinated by Chabad Laguna Beach and Monarch Beach Resort.

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie  Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.