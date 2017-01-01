Police Files

Peace, love, positivity…and then the police

Thursday morning, fumes from paint cans permeated the area of Canyon Acres Drive and Laguna Canyon Road.

An open area with cement and rebar remnants near a hiking trail had been spray painted with the letters “PLP,” said to stand for “Peace, Love, and Positivity.”

The suspect was apprehended and admitted to spray painting the rocks, concrete and trees in the area.

“He said he did it to paint over all the negativity,” explained Sgt. Jim Cota, LBPD spokesperson. “He was arrested for vandalism and transported to the Laguna Beach Police Department.”

Assault with a deadly flashlight

On Friday evening, a fight over a cell phone on Main Beach escalated a bit too far for one of the parties involved.

A group of three men was squabbling over who among them was the rightful owner of a Samsung cell phone. Joseph Hogsten, 30, no fixed address, was prepared to go to any means necessary to prove the phone was his.

“Hogsten hit two men in the head with a flashlight,” said Sgt. Jim Cota. One of the victims reported that he was losing consciousness while on the phone with the police department.

Hogsten was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, with bail set at $25,000.