Laguna Gives Thanks: Our leaders, Our readers

Restaurants and more…

I am literally thankful for every single day I get to spend in Laguna. To be able to live and work in the town I grew up in, to drive by Riddle Field, walk the bluffs and beaches as a flock of Pelicans do a graceful flyby, squeeze in 9 holes at ben Browns and to share it all with family and friends? I’m pretty sure it can’t get much better than this. This is a special town, arguably one of the coolest in the world, and thankfully it still retains much of the original DNA that has attracted a diverse group of incredible residents and visitors for generations. I don’t take any of it for granted and just hope to leave our little campsite a bit cleaner than I found it.

--Mark Christy, The Ranch

My attitude of gratitude is heightened during Thanksgiving for the outpouring of love in action from the community supporting my Nepal and local work: I love how I can park and walk to do my chores, getting exercise too all the while seeing the ocean and enjoying the fresh air.... and running into many people I know; the beauty of our town continues to excite my senses to the point I give thanks internally for being part of lovely, friendly Laguna Beach.

--Rosalind Russell, Founder of R Star

I believe that it does take a village to raise our children and we are grateful for the human and environmental values that our little town embodies. We all feel it, our children absorb it and for that we are all very blessed.

--Rita Conn, Activist & Lisa Conn’s mom

I’m truly blessed to have such a great team here at Visit Laguna Beach…one who supports and motivates both me and one another on a daily basis. What’s also terrific is that so much is within walking distance to my office. Whether it’s a daily dose of ocean views, choosing the perfect place for lunch, or touring media around to see the town through my eyes, I am truly thankful for this special place that is Laguna Beach.

--Ashley Johnson, Visit LB, President and CEO

Laguna is mystical... a holdover from a beautiful and rich heritage with an evolving modern spin. It is a community, not unlike the small northern California town I grew up in as a young adult, where you could not be out and about without greeting friends in passing, yet, more than my hometown, it has a rich and relevant world-class persona. One that captures the spirit of living and enjoying life without prejudices; one that comforts the soul and feeds the human spirit with art, music, and food and drinks that profoundly fortify the human psyche.

What a combination! I feel so blessed to be a part of the community... may Laguna Beach long survive as a retreat and bastion of defense from so many concerning events around the world!

--Craig Cooley, manager, Main Street Bar/KX 93.5 host, Rainbow Radio

Harry Huggins and Craig Cooley (on right)

Julie and I moved to Laguna Beach in 1995. We were lucky to find a home with a fantastic view of the Pacific Ocean and the coast. We are dog lovers. LB dog park is great. We made great friends at the park. Our dog Bella cannot live without the park and Charley (they are buddies). And our neighbors and people of Laguna Beach are wonderful.

--Charles Petrauskas

Hallie is thankful for the wilderness trails

In the years I lived away from Laguna, I would drive into town for weekend visits on warm summer nights, coming through the canyon with the windows open wide to breathe in the smell of our coastal sage. Now that I’m lucky enough to live here again, working in the canyon every single day, I am still so grateful for that earthy, evocative scent that to me, simply means home.

--Hallie Jones, President, Laguna Canyon Foundation

This past year our daughter Alexis graduated from Laguna Beach High School and our son Rocco entered the school district! Not your typical age difference between siblings, but were not the typical family. We knew Laguna Beach had an amazing school district, but little did we know how incredible the Pre-School was at Top of the World. Not only are we so grateful that we get to live in this amazing city, but we are so thankful to have such an incredible Special Education program at Top of the World and to have Ms. Launa Kirkey and her team provide a place for Rocco and his peers to learn, grow and discover. Rocco loves his school, he loves his teachers, and he loves the other students in class. Our gratitude goes out to the Laguna Beach School District for having such an exceptional program available for Rocco and other students.

--Chris Keller, Owner of Marine Room, K’ya, Rooftop, La Casa del Camino

Chris Keller and Family

I am so thankful to work in Laguna Beach because it is such a small, close-knit community, much like the small town I grew up in. As the General Manager of Laguna Beach Water District, I am so fortunate to serve our customers who have been so supportive of us, especially during the drought with the state-mandated cutbacks the District needed to achieve. I’m thankful for our residents who took the water conservation pledge during the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge this year, making it possible for the water district to again take the title of the nation’s most water-wise city. For me, it’s the community support that makes Laguna a very special place to live and work.

--Renae Hinchey, LB County Water District, General Mgr.

My favorite moment ever of living here is when I with my son and daughter and our hairless dog coco go to rock pile beach. Sometimes visitors stare at our dog and my kids tell them all about the breed. Sometimes we get lucky down there and there are low tides. Then we walk on rocks from one beach to another. Once we saw a family of sea stars and it was beautiful and peaceful. And sometimes we just sit and watch surfers. I love the peace and slowness of these moments.

--Irina Ensminger

I Love Laguna. The beautiful ocean, beaches, the sunrise, sunset, the village. We are all so blessed to live in a place so diversified so unique and compassionate. A magical paradise, a most unique spirit. Residents are genuine and very generous with both their time and resources. We have a committed hard working city government. We have an Awesome Police, Fire, and Marine Safety Teams. And our first responders proudly give so much to the community even off duty. They are continually building our foundation based on love and concern. I am thankful Chris Holub was blessed with a donor’s liver. I am thankful Heidi Miller donated a kidney to Bruce Cook. My Hero’s. God keep them safe. All are doing well. I am blessed with a most supportive loving family. My Blessings.

--Sande St. John

We are thankful for each other, our children and grateful for the incredible men and women we work with and the community we serve.

--Scott and Mariella Tenney of Bluebird Canyon Farms

I am thankful that Urth Café took the time, research, and expense to preserve the cottage restaurant. The Japanese – Swiss– Craftsman style architecture deserved to be preserved.

I am thankful that the city and citizens of our town took the time to attempt to preserve the pepper tree planted in front of City Hall. Planted 135 years ago by Homesteader George Rogers, it is certainly seen many sites since its birth.

I am thankful that our city continues its long history of embracing peaceful demonstrations for opposing points of view, where other communities are not so fortunate.

And I am thankful to the donations of local citizens who helped us with much needed improvements to our headquarters, the Murphy Smith bungalow, next to Whole Foods on ocean. The front porch was rebuilt, the roof repaired, and several other upgrades internally are worth coming by to visit.

--Gregg deNicola, Historical Society President, Medical Director of Caduceus