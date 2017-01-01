14 LCAD students to exhibit at Laguna Beach First Thursdays Art Walk galleries on Dec 7

One of the nation’s top colleges of art and design, Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) announced that 14 students from the BFA in Fine Arts major will exhibit their artworks in select LB art galleries as part of LCAD’s Professional Mentoring Program, an annual collaboration between LCAD and participating Laguna Beach First Thursdays Art Walk galleries.

The 2017 LCAD Professional Mentoring Program exhibition will take place on First Thursdays Art Walk from 6–9 p.m. on Dec 7. The public is invited to tour participating galleries to view student art works.

LCAD’s Professional Mentoring Program pairs fine arts majors with member galleries of First Thursdays Art Walk. The course is designed to prepare artists with business skills with which to launch a successful career.Representatives from the galleries guide students through the fundamentals of exhibiting their work in the professional area and educate them about the business side of operating a gallery.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

The Virgin Mother by Natalie Terenzini

With the exception of juried student exhibitions through LCAD’s satellite galleries, LCAD campus and the LCAD Gallery, many students have never exhibited their work professionally. Proceeds from the sale of student art will not only go to student artists, but a portion is designated for scholarships.

Robin Fuld, Instructor of Professional Studies and Director of Career Services at LCAD. has coordinated the program for 16 years and is a former member of First Thursdays Art Walk board of directors.

“There is neither another mentor program nor art walk like this in the nation,” Fuld said. “Laguna Beach is unique among California’s art communities in that its First Thursdays Art Walk brings together world-class galleries with one of the nation’s top art and design schools to enhance student education, giving them a competitive edge in the professional art world.”

Many LCAD Fine Arts alumni who have participated in the program have continued their careers with the mentoring galleries as exhibitors, assistants, installers, consultants and managers.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

In the Moment by Dan Nguyen

Jackie Whitney of Whitney Gallery, a participating gallery this year and previously for many years, said “The students are so nice and very appreciative of any information you can give them about the art business.”

Charity Oetgen, a recent LCAD alumna said “This is the same class I took with Robin in 2013, while I was still an undergraduate in LCAD’s BFA program in Drawing and Painting. The Mentoring Program component of the class allowed me to apply what I learned in a professional gallery setting. Upon graduating, I was thrilled to be accepted into LCAD’s MFA program and, as a part of that study, served as a Teaching Assistant in several classes, including Robin’s Professional Studies class. I consider it a real honor—and a blast—to now be a co-instructor with Robin, coordinating events, and serving as an LCAD liaison to FTAW for those students in our class. I now have a successful art career, and am truly grateful that I learned how to start my business before I graduated.”

Oetgen recently published six paintings in an issue of National Geographic that honored the 50th anniversary of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. Oetgen also appeared at three events during Dr. Jane Goodall’s US tour to mark the 40th anniversary of the Jane Goodall Institute.

For more information on the participating member galleries and students, visit www.facebook.com/LCADProfessionalMentorProgram, www.lcad.edu, or www.firstthursdaysartwalk.org.