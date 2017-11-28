City Manager Updates

Use the Trolley Service for Small Business Saturday -The Laguna Beach Neighborhood and Coastal Trolleys are your transportation to shopping during Small Business Saturday, Nov 25 and all throughout the holiday season. The Neighborhood Trolley service operates on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the Coastal Trolley from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For schedule information, see our website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/trolley.

Moulton Meadows Field Maintenance and Closures - Moulton Meadows Field will be closed for annual maintenance and turf renovations from Nov 20 – Dec 8. Questions, please call Alexis Braun, Senior Recreation Supervisor at (949) 497-0762.

New City Hall Exhibition - Selected works from the Festival’s Permanent Collection will be exhibited at City Hall, 505 Forest Avenue, from Nov 28, 2017 to Jan 19, 2018. The exhibition is free to the public during normal City Hall business hours of Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and every other Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cultural Arts Calendar - The newly published Cultural Arts Calendar is now available. See upcoming arts events from Dec 2017 through Feb 2018. To view the calendar online, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/ cityhall/art. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

The Community and Susi Q Senior Center Closed - The Community and Susi Q Senior Center will be closed on Nov 23 through 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

REMINDERS:

Thanksgiving Holiday Transit Services Schedule - We will be running a modified schedule on Friday, Nov 24. Neighborhood Trolleys will be operating from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Neighborhood Bus Service from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Coastal Services from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For schedule information, please visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/transit_and_trolleys/citybus.htm. Also, for real time information, try the Trolley Tracker on the Visit Laguna app.

Holiday Street Sweeping Schedule - On Friday, Nov 23, street sweeping and parking enforcement will only occur in commercial areas. Street sweeping and parking enforcement will not occur in residential areas. Street sweeping and parking enforcement will return to normal on Saturday, Nov 25.

Holiday Trash Collection Schedule - Residential and commercial trash collection will be delayed one day for customers normally serviced on Thursday and Friday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

City Hall Closed - City Hall will be closed on Nov 23 and 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Hospitality Night 2017 - This year’s Hospitality Night event is scheduled for Friday, Dec 1 from 5 to 10:00 p.m. Instead of beginning in front of City Hall this year, the festivities begin in the Peppertree Parking Lot (located between Ocean Avenue and Forest Avenue, across from Second Street) where Santa Claus will arrive to greet holiday revelers before the tree lighting ceremony at 6:10 p.m. The City will be hosting arts and crafts and holiday card writing to U.S. military personnel overseas in the lot until 8 p.m. Street closures in the downtown area will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Portions of Forest Avenue, Ocean Avenue, Beach Street, and the Pepper Tree Parking Lot will be closed to vehicular traffic prior to and during the event. For more information, contact Adam Gufarotti, Senior Recreation Supervisor, at (949) 497-0304.