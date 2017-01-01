City to approve longer trial period & entertainment for Park Plaza

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Park Plaza trial period will be extended to Dec. 31 and entertainment will be permitted in the temporary parklet between South Coast Highway and Laguna Avenue, as requested by Laguna Beach businessman Billy Fried.

Fried made the requests at the Nov. 14 City Council meeting on behalf of Transition Laguna, the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, and the Beautification Council, three groups that organized the project. The required conditional use permit for entertainment is in the works, according to City Manager John Pietig.

“I anticipate approval of the CUP,” said Pietig, who has been supportive of the project. “I also plan to approve the extension of the trial period through December.”

Musical entertainment and other cultural events will be limited to five Saturdays, starting on Dec. 2, Fried said.

The extension will cost the city $25,000 in addition to the $50,000 budgeted for the project, according to the original agreement.

Fried also announced at the Nov. 14 meeting, committee plans to improve landscaping and furniture.

Organizers selected the furniture and plants. The city supplies containers for trash and recyclables.

City officials in September agreed to temporarily ban vehicles from Lower Park Avenue, a link from South Coast Highway to Laguna Avenue and Glenneyre Street for a six weeks trial period.

Organizers convinced the council that the plaza was worth a try, but not everyone agreed.

“This is a solution looking for a problem,” said Susan Elliott. “I drive home that way. It’s better than turning at Cliff (Drive). And soccer moms won’t sit there – there will be too many tourists.”

Realtor and former Planning Commissioner Bob Chapman said blocking vehicles on South Coast Highway from turning onto Lower Park Avenue presented challenges.

“We should look at the plaza as potentially permanent – or why do it at all?” said Chapman.

However, Police Chief Laura Farinella supported the parklet concept.

“I consider the proposal a positive,” she said.

Farinella also supported Fried’s recent proposal to extend closing time at the Plaza to 2:30 a.m. to accommodate businesses that stay open until 2 a.m., Pietig said.

The extended trial period and improvements will be funded by a $10,000 donation by an anonymous resident, Fried announced.