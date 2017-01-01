Council adds 3rd meeting to December calendar

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council will meet Saturday, Dec. 16, in addition to regularly scheduled meetings on Dec. 5 and 12.

A workshop on the contentious Historic Preservation Ordinance amendments will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday in December – far from the first workshop on the proposed amendments to the ordinance and possibly not the last hearing.

The city has been fiddling with the ordinance at least since 2013. It has been reviewed, revised and reviled at hearings before the Heritage Committee, the Design Review Board, and most recently by Planning Commission, which alone held six hearings.

Nobody appears to like the version the commission recommended for approval by the council at a really ugly meeting in October.

Village Laguna and the South Laguna Civic Association oppose lowering the standing of C-rated homes to no rating as a historical resource, per the California Environmental Act, also the position of the city Heritage Committee.

Let Laguna Live! organized a successful clamor for C-rated homes to be excluded from any constraints when owners propose alterations. But C-rated structure owners still object to the Planning Commission’s decision that any home 70 years or older should be reviewed when remodels are proposed, even if not on any list as a historical structure.

C-rated homes are described as those that contribute to neighborhood character. Properties rated E, the top rank, and K are valued for characteristics of a time period, region, construction method, or represent work of an important creative individual, or one has lived in the home.

Owners E and K rated structures are eligible for the city’s Historic Register and perks such as reduced parking requirements and waived building and permit fees.

Oh, and by the way, the long-time ratings of E, K and C were changed by the commission to a numerical identification: 1 through 5.

Regular meetings

The agenda for the council’s Dec. 5 meeting will begin with a joint meeting with the Planning Commission. One topic to be discussed: the Village Entrance: one of the few city projects that has generated even more review than the Historic Preservation Ordinance.

An Appropriation for the Village Entrance is also set for the agenda.

The last scheduled council meeting for 2017 will be held on Dec. 12. A conditional use permit for the Coast Inn and outdoor displays are on the proposed agenda.