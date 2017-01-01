Print | Email

Girls Cross Country heads to State Championships

The Laguna Beach High School Girls Cross Country team is making great strides. They have successfully advanced to the State Championships. The race will be held in Fresno this Saturday.

In the Orange Coast Finals leading up to the State Championship, Laguna proudly saw Evie Cant, Jessie Rose, and Angelina Dyrnaes winning 1st through 3rd places.

The last time Laguna girls advanced to the State Championships was 2014.

Submitted photo

LBHS Girls Cross Country team will run in the State Championships this weekend in Fresno. (Left to right) Sierra Read, Jessie Rose, Evie Cant, Grace LaMontagne, Kaitlin Ryan, Syney Schaefgen, and Angelina Dyrnaes

