Katie Ford was offered many helping hands at the Marine Room fundraiser on Tuesday

Friends of Katie Ford gathered Tuesday night to offer their best wishes for her continuing recovery, and to offer funds to help her with her medical expenses. Katie is dearly missed as she recovers at home from a car accident suffered on October 24th. She is an integral part of Stu News Laguna’s design team, she is a great friend to many, and she’s the beloved mom of two young girls.

The fundraiser hosted by Stu News Laguna, Marine Room owner Chris Keller, and KX 93.5 was a chance for friends to catch up, learn how Katie is doing, and to rustle up some much needed dollars.

Some of Katie’s great friends (L-R): Darlene Cavanaugh, Jeff Jerger, Nikki Roberts, Russell Damico, and Savanna Fonoimoana

On Katie’s Facebook posting, she shares: “This update seems so minimal to what you all have shared with me in this difficult time. Thank you all so very much for the outpouring of love. I am working on the healing process now. It’s going to be a long one. I know there will be very hard parts, to put it mildly. But I am vey blessed, exhausted, overwhelmed, but healing to what the new me will be. Love and light and blessings to you all, xoxo.”

To contribute to the Katie Ford fund, visit: www.gofundme.com/4mi7a2o.